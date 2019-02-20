"Breaking the flatness of a map is a way of rupturing the certainty the map provides, so instead of the solid ground that a map wants to offer you, I’m trying to create a cartography of groundlessness, of uncertainties and complexities," says Marx.

He says that when he started working with maps in this way, the SA landscape was being renamed. He recalls taking road trips and finding that the names on the map and the names of the towns no longer correlated. "There was this disjuncture between the actual landscape and the naming of the landscape," he says. The territory he really explores in these artworks is still essentially the gap between the map and the landscape. "It’s that disjuncture that continues to be my interest."

PERSONAL SPACE

The maps that he’s been working with for this exhibition are from the personal archives of people who have offered them to him. And there were maps from a library archive, destined to be pulped. A friend of his sent him a picture of a heap of decommissioned maps with a message that read:"If you want this, phone me."

"And I phoned immediately," says Marx. "I carried maps out of the library for three days."

He describes what he calls the "beautiful bodilyness" of the maps when you carry them. "Maps are big, and paper is incredibly heavy," he says. That also has implication for the weightlessness he seems to create in his images.

Apart from the surprising physicality of so many maps, he adds, "there’s this beautiful poetry about what the archive wants to forget, or finds unwanted … It [is] a kind of image of forgetting, I suppose".

Beyond that, he plays around with the will inherent in the map to dominate and control territory — the colonial will to take ownership through representation.

"They were all attempts to grasp at something or control something, but they were all in a sense failed attempts," says Marx. "And that really fascinated me.

"Yes, maps do speak from a position of authority, but they also inevitably speak from a space of fallibility, and fragility and incapacity to actually contain," he says. "So I think there’s an incredible human element to it, and more so when you start to see them as discarded and decommissioned."