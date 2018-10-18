It’s Roman scribe Pliny the Younger’s fault that we’ve accepted for almost two millennia that the eruption of Mount Vesuvius, which destroyed the city of Pompeii and created a tragically fascinating tourist destination for millions, happened on August 24 79AD. That’s because letters written by Pliny, discovered in the 16th century, contain his account of the events which almost wiped out his entire family and date them to August 24.

A recent archaeological discovery is, however, throwing Pliny’s dating of the eruption into question and giving substantive support to the idea that Vesuvius blew its top in October of 79AD.

Archaeologists at Pompeii have found a charcoal inscription on the wall of a villa that reads in Latin: ”XVI K NOV” – the 16th day before the beginning of November in the Roman calendar, which means it was written on October 17.