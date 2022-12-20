Established in 2018, American Swiss’ Masterpieces collection is a spectacular range of luxury jewellery born of the brand’s desire to create something truly special.

At the time of its inception, the collection was referred to as the piece de resistance of American Swiss’ offering. Today nothing has changed — except that the brand’s design team has become even more skilled and is increasingly infused with new and inspired talent.

Having always been an innovator when it comes to jewellery design, American Swiss naturally attracts the best of the best. And, with the Masterpieces collection, its designers are given the creative freedom to make what can only be described as art — the very thing that inspired the collection’s name.

Individually and ethically crafted treasures

Beyond the sheer artistry of their designs, the treasures in the Masterpieces collection are lauded for their exceptional craftsmanship and the superior quality of the materials used to create them.

Crafted in white and yellow gold, each piece is handset with a dazzling selection of diamonds and other precious gems, and can be cherished with confidence knowing that American Swiss abides by the Kimberley Process.