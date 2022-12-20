Established in 2018, American Swiss’ Masterpieces collection is a spectacular range of luxury jewellery born of the brand’s desire to create something truly special.
At the time of its inception, the collection was referred to as the piece de resistance of American Swiss’ offering. Today nothing has changed — except that the brand’s design team has become even more skilled and is increasingly infused with new and inspired talent.
Having always been an innovator when it comes to jewellery design, American Swiss naturally attracts the best of the best. And, with the Masterpieces collection, its designers are given the creative freedom to make what can only be described as art — the very thing that inspired the collection’s name.
Individually and ethically crafted treasures
Beyond the sheer artistry of their designs, the treasures in the Masterpieces collection are lauded for their exceptional craftsmanship and the superior quality of the materials used to create them.
Crafted in white and yellow gold, each piece is handset with a dazzling selection of diamonds and other precious gems, and can be cherished with confidence knowing that American Swiss abides by the Kimberley Process.
This internationally recognised standard certifies that all the diamonds used in the brand’s Masterpieces are conflict free and that every step of the process, from sourcing these prized stones to polishing them, is handled ethically.
A cut above the rest
Another standout feature of the Masterpieces collection is the use of Ocean Flower diamonds in some of the pieces.
Locally sourced from the seas of the Northern Cape, Ocean Flower diamonds are exclusive to American Swiss. Handcrafted by Kwame Diamonds — the world’s first 100% women-owned diamond-cutting company — they’re prized for their cut: they have 67 facets in honour of Nelson Mandela’s legacy.
This unique cut creates an alluring effect: look up into an Ocean Flower diamond from its bottommost point and you’ll see a flower. Turn it over, and from the top down, you’ll be gazing at a star.
Every shade of splendour
There’s no denying that colourful gems are having a moment, and you’ll find the Masterpieces collection’s starring stones in trending hues at American Swiss.
The Precious Pink collection, which initially featured romantic rose gold and morganite jewellery, has been expanded to include gems in every shade of pink, from delicately blushing watermelon tourmaline to electric fuchsia rhodolite.
The Beautiful Blue collection has also evolved to boast a dreamy selection of azure gemstones that range from tranquil aquamarine to regal tanzanite. While the Earth Noir collection is a treasure trove of captivating black diamonds, synonymous with power and passion.
Of course, ice white diamonds remain a timeless favourite and these take centerstage in American Swiss' iconic Love Diamonds and Radiance Diamonds collections.
With such a wide choice of exquisite and expertly crafted luxury jewels on offer, one thing is clear: whether you’re looking to spoil yourself or someone else this festive season, you’re sure to find a “masterpiece” of a gift at American Swiss.
The Masterpieces collection is available in selected American Swiss stores countrywide. For more information, visit Americanswiss.co.za
This article was paid for by American Swiss.