Guests attending The Glenlivet JazzTown marquee this year can look forward to the ultimate five-star social experience in an opulent setting, with show-stopping performances by African artists who define their genre.

The headline acts include multi-award-winning songstress Yvonne Chaka Chaka, beloved Afro-pop duo Mafikizolo and the kasi soul a cappella trio The Soil from Soweto.

The Glenlivet JazzTown will again take centre stage at this uber-stylish horseracing event, where a generous turnout of SA’s top-tier celebrities and influential personalities come out to play. It’s a one-of-a-kind networking experience for corporates and socialites alike. Experience the thrill of thoroughbred horseracing, soak up the jazzy vibes and savour top-class music along with fine The Glenlivet whisky.

THE PRIZE

You can win two VIP tickets for you and a partner to attend The Glenlivet JazzTown Vodacom Durban July on July 6 2019. The prize includes:

a bottle of The Glenlivet 12-Year-Old on arrival (per pair of guests);

the spectacular live jazz line-up;

an open bar;

a lunch buffet and canapé-style dinner;

a VIP hospitality deck, lounge and décor;

general access to Greyville Racecourse; and

complimentary parking on the grounds.

This prize is valid only for The Glenlivet JazzTown Marquee at the Vodacom Durban July on July 6 2019.

COMPETITION DATES

June 17–30 2019

HOW TO ENTER

To be part of the lucky draw, click here and complete the form.

TERMS AND CONDITIONS

The competition closes at midnight on June 30 2019. Each participant may only enter once. Automated or repetitive entries are not allowed. The winner will be randomly selected. Entry is open anyone to over the age of 18, except The Glenlivet and Vodacom Durban July employees (and their families) as well as their affiliates, agents and anyone else involved in this competition. Organisers may publish the winner's name, surname and country on their websites and social media channels. Entrants must live in SA. Prize may not be exchanged for cash. Transport and accommodation to and from Durban for the event, and to and from Greyville Racecourse is not included – the winner is responsible for ensuring he or she is in Durban for the event. If the winner is unable to attend due to travel restrictions or is not in Durban, Wanted, The Glenlivet and Vodacom Durban July are not responsible for honouring any arrangements made and all costs incurred will be for the winner’s costs.

Enjoy responsibly. Not for sale to persons under the age of 18.

You can also book online at Computicket, e-mail david@boomtownevents.co.za or call 083 564 9400.