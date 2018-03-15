COMPETITION DATES

Competition entries close at midnight April 6 2019.

HOW TO ENTER

To win this once-in-a-lifetime experience you need to:

Step 1. Visit your nearest participating retailer and buy any of the following participating Johnnie Walker products; Johnnie Walker Blue Label for four entries, Johnnie Walker 18 Year Old for three entries, Johnnie Walker Green Label for two entries and Johnnie Walker Gold Label for one entry. NB: remember to keep your till slip.

Step 2. Visit the Johnnie Walker Unrivalled website to enter your details and the retailer where you purchased your bottle from, as well as to upload your till slip.

Enjoy the remarkably rare and unrivalled depth of an award-winning whisky and you could find yourself in Monaco.

TERMS AND CONDITIONS

Please read the full terms and conditions here.

Not for persons under the Age of 18.

• Visit the Johnnie Walker Unrivalled website for more information.