Please note this competition is now closed.
Johnnie Walker Blue Label is a whisky like no other. It’s a remarkably rare blend of handpicked single malt and grain whiskies from the four corners of Scotland, and bagged gold at the Scotch Whisky Master 2018 at a blind tasting of the best scotch whiskies in the world. This award-winning smooth scotch whisky is offering you the chance to experience the unrivalled luxury of the Formula 1 Grand Prix De Monaco, taking place from May 23 to 26 2019.
THE PRIZE
The grand prize is worth R500,000 and includes:
- business-class flight;
- luxury hotels;
- a three-day hospitality ticket to the Formula 1 Grand Prix De Monaco
COMPETITION DATES
Competition entries close at midnight April 6 2019.
HOW TO ENTER
To win this once-in-a-lifetime experience you need to:
Step 1. Visit your nearest participating retailer and buy any of the following participating Johnnie Walker products; Johnnie Walker Blue Label for four entries, Johnnie Walker 18 Year Old for three entries, Johnnie Walker Green Label for two entries and Johnnie Walker Gold Label for one entry. NB: remember to keep your till slip.
Step 2. Visit the Johnnie Walker Unrivalled website to enter your details and the retailer where you purchased your bottle from, as well as to upload your till slip.
Enjoy the remarkably rare and unrivalled depth of an award-winning whisky and you could find yourself in Monaco.
TERMS AND CONDITIONS
Please read the full terms and conditions here.
Not for persons under the Age of 18.
• Visit the Johnnie Walker Unrivalled website for more information.
- This article was paid for by Johnnie Walker.