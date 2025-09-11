Patricios shares a striking finding from a Wits study he co-authored with researchers from institutions across three countries, using Discovery Health’s oncology cohort, and published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine in February 2025.
The researchers found that cancer patients who performed regular physical activity before diagnosis for as little as 60 minutes a week had markedly better outcomes. They showed a reduction in adverse cancer outcomes, including disease progression and premature death, of up to 47%, which Patricios calls “quite remarkable”.
The study has novel strengths. It represents one of the largest data sets globally investigating the association between cancer prognosis and physical activity. Researchers also measured physical activity directly, rather than relying on self-reporting.
Patricios is not suggesting walking as a cure for cancer and the researchers note the study’s limitations. It’s observational, in other words, associational, therefore it cannot prove causation.
Its implication is powerfully clear: physical exercise, walking chief among them, is a clinically meaningful intervention with wide-ranging benefits for cancer patients.
“Knowing that as little as 60 minutes of regular weekly exercise may reduce the likelihood of cancer progression by 27% and [premature] death by 47% should encourage all doctors to use exercise as medicine,” says Patricios.
Cognitive benefits of walking
Walking’s cognitive benefits are just as compelling. Patricios cites research showing that it boosts creativity, problem-solving and memory. Problem-solving skills may improve by up to 60%, he says, referencing functional brain scans showing increased blood flow during and after walking.
For older adults, walking helps maintain brain volume and may delay the onset of dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.
“Walking actually helps maintain brain volume. It’s one of the simplest things you can do to protect your cognitive health.”
Social connection
Walking improves mood, reduces anxiety and depression, and helps with sleep. Patricios calls it a “natural antidepressant”.
He highlights the social dimension of walking, which is often overlooked in clinical discussions. “Group walks, park runs, park walks [and] community events all create shared experiences that people enjoy together.”
For those looking to increase intensity, Patricios recommends HIIT walking as an effective way of challenging the body to adapt.
“You can do it by walking briskly for a few minutes then slowing down and repeating that cycle. It improves fitness, metabolic health and insulin resistance.”
Fartlek walking is “playful, informal and effective”. It allows you to alternate walking and running, for example, between landmarks, such as lamp posts.
Japanese interval walking, developed at Fukuoka University, is more structured. It uses a three-minute walk followed by a three-minute run or jog, repeated for 30-60 minutes. It is not intense enough to cause bodily stress, but just enough to stimulate the heart, lungs, and brain. “It showed significant improvements in fitness and metabolic markers,” Patricios says.
Importantly, though the World Health Organisation (WHO) recommends 150-300 minutes of exercise a week, newer research shows benefits of smaller “exercise bites”.
Says Patricios, “think about taking the three flights of stairs to your office”.
Post-meal and backwards walking
On benefits of postprandial “fart walking”, Patricios says there’s some evidence that it might aid digestion and help regulate blood sugar. However, any postprandial exercise should be “of shortest duration and low intensity”. After a big meal, blood is diverted to the gastrointestinal system, so high-intensity exercise is “not ideal”.
The lesser-known practice of walking backwards, Patricios says, involves “quite considerable co-ordination and challenges the brain in unique ways”.
It engages different muscle groups — hamstrings, glutes and calves. It may help with knee health and proprioception — the body’s ability to sense its position, movement and balance in space without needing to look. It raises the risk of falling and should be done only in a safe, preferably flat environment. For most people, “it is not practical”, Patricios says.
His closing messages are simple: “Walking is a public health tool, not just a personal one. It is low-risk, high-reward, and available to almost everyone. It doesn’t matter who you are or [what] your ability [is], you will derive benefits.”
In a world saturated with wellness gimmicks and expensive interventions, walking remains stubbornly low-tech and effective. It’s not just exercise. It is cheap medicine waiting right outside your door. Hippocrates would have heartily endorsed Patricios’ prescriptions.
Walking is free medicine we forget to take
Low-tech and effective form of exercise is cheap medicine waiting right outside your door
Image: Jad Limcaco/Unsplash
