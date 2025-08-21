Fairlawns Boutique Hotel exterior
Stepping through the gates of Fairlawns Boutique Hotel feels like unlocking a secret door in the heart of Sandton suburbia, only to find yourself transported to another time. Once the private home of the Oppenheimers, the estate’s gardens unfold in a series of secret chambers — romantic, timeless and quietly cinematic. It’s the sort of place that could easily merit its own feature in Wanted.

Themed around fire, this midwinter retreat promised warmth at every turn. Despite the biting cold outside, the rooms radiated comfort. On arrival, guests were welcomed with a hand wash ritual and a glass of a warming apple-pie beverage — as soothing as it was delicious, the kind of drink you’d wish on tap all weekend.

The rhythm of the retreat was elegantly structured: sound therapy sessions that shook tension loose with waves of vibration; yoga and breathwork pared down to a single, profound inhalation; and Healing Earth’s ritual of beauty, where founder Elizabeth Brandt linked skincare to sustainability and spirit.

A sweet escape

Meals were a highlight, shared around a 16-seater communal table that turned strangers into companions. Workshops deepened the weekend’s sense of discovery: a sushi masterclass with the ever-charming chef Song; spa treatments designed to channel fire’s transformative energy; and a compelling conversation with Dr Nadine Habibefett, who wove together gut health and the deeper language of the body.

By Sunday, it was clear that fire meant more than just warmth against the winter chill. It was about ignition: in body, in spirit, in conversation. A reminder that even in the coldest season, there is always a flame waiting to be tended within.

The next retreat is a Water-Inspired Wellness Weekend at Fairlawns Boutique hotel, running from Friday, October 31 to Sunday, November 2. Bookings can be made on Quicket.

fairlawns.co.za

