How beauty products are harming black women’s fertility
Endocrine disrupters have a negative effect on fertility in women and girls and increase the chances of getting fibroids or, worse, cancer
A 2020 study by the Havard School of Research found that 50% of hair products marketed to black women contain endocrine-disrupting chemicals (parabens and phthalates) — compared to 7% of those marketed to white women. Endocrine disrupters have a negative effect on fertility in women and girls and increase the chance of getting fibroids or, worse, cancer.
Human bodies contain eight endocrine glands that secrete the hormones our bodies need to work optimally. This is called our endocrine system. Children are most vulnerable to the disruption of this system, especially before the age of 10, because their bodies are not developed enough to cope. As a result, the earlier children use cosmetic products, the higher their chances of encountering infertility or breast cancer later in life.
“Most beauty products marketed to black girls and women contain some of the worst ingredients I have ever seen. I think they should be outlawed,” says Dr Yvonne Burkart, a toxicologist who has studied male and female reproduction, infertility and cancer as a laboratory researcher. She has also worked as a senior toxicologist in the flavour and fragrance industry. “Anything with a lingering scent contains phthalates,” she said. Phthalates are chemical compounds also known as plasticisers. They make a scent linger and plastic more durable.
Overwhelmed and underserved
