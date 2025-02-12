Wellness hospitality
Globally, private members’ clubs are transforming to meet the increasing demand for health- and wellness-focused experiences. Moving away from their traditional roles as social spaces centred on parties, food, and alcohol, these clubs now offer integrated services such as gyms, yoga studios, meditation classes, and even biohacking treatments, appealing to those seeking holistic self-improvement.
Conceptualised by Dr Jonathan Leary, Remedy Place in London — billed as the world’s first social wellness club — offers innovative treatments such as ice baths, tech remedies, breathwork, acupuncture, and cupping among experiences that aim to “enhance your health and social life through human connection”. This shift is driven by a growing recognition of the connection between health and success, as well as a desire for more meaningful and unique membership experiences.
Life Retreat Studio in Stellenbosch is a destination for holistic wellness experiences that blend modern practices with Ayurvedic and African healing traditions. Founded in 2015 by Trish Taylor, a herbalist, Ayurvedic practitioner, yoga teacher, and natural-health coach, Life Retreat offers healing rituals, yoga, meditation, Ayurvedic consultations, and herbal remedies.
Blending minimally invasive aesthetic procedures such as plasma microneedling and Ultherapy (micro-focused ultrasound energy to stimulate collagen and gradually lift and tighten skin) to biohacking, skincare, and relaxation treatments, the newly opened Terre Paisible Medical Rejuvenation and Spa in Franschhoek is also catering to a growing demand.
With The Global Wellness Institute’s projection that the global wellness economy will be worth US$8.5-trillion by 2027, increasing at an annual rate of 8.6%, wellness-focused spaces are becoming a key component of the hospitality and private-membership sectors.
February 2025 Main Feature
Luxury’s new face: Wellness and beauty
The increasing demand for health and wellness-focused experiences offering restorative luxury
Image: Supplied
The focus of luxury is shifting from excess and opulence to connection, depth, and intention. Globally, the idea of intentional indulgence is redefining what it means to live luxuriously. People seek experiences and products that tell a story, foster connection, and embrace sustainability.
A surprising trend is taking hold in the beauty world: therapeutic laziness. Highlighted by WGSN as a major trend for 2025, it transforms the viral TikTok practice of “bed rotting” into an act of self-care, turning intentional rest into the ultimate wellness luxury.
Rest is no longer just about switching off: it’s about prioritising wellness and redefining beauty and self-care.
Nature’s way: Esse Live Probiotic Experience at Mount Nelson’s Librisa Spa
Image: Supplied
Skin minimalism 2.0
There’s greater appetite for high-performance, multi-functional products that enhance the skin’s natural radiance with minimal effort. So, it’s out with the 10-step skin regime and in with a more streamlined routine — using fewer products that deliver multiple benefits. And while everyone might be rubbing beef tallow and baby bum cream on their skin thanks to the influence of TikTokkers, scientifically validated ingredients such as niacinamide (a type of vitamin B3), hyaluronic acid (a natural substance found in the fluids in the eyes and joints), l-ascorbic acid (the purest form of vitamin C) and retinaldehyde (powerful vitamin A), are more sought after.
February edition of Wanted, 2025