Three years later, veneers are now just about everywhere. Some are beautifully done — discreet, carefully modelled on the original tooth shape and size. Others are bold, announcing themselves a little too loudly — too big, too white, too even, like freshly polished piano keys.
Although a dental procedure, veneers are still considered a cosmetic one — the porcelain ones fall under the irreversible category.
So, what they, exactly?
Porcelain veneers are custom-made shells that cap the front of the tooth, concealing cracks, chips, discolouration and other mild cosmetic dental imperfections. They do not fix severely misaligned teeth or close very large gaps between teeth — braces are still a better option for those. You will also probably be disqualified if you are a serious tooth grinder or jaw clencher. Good oral hygiene is also a prerequisite.
The process of fitting veneers begins with a consultation with a dentist to check for any underlying issues such as cavities or gum disease, which would have to be treated before proceeding. Once approved, a thin layer of the tooth’s enamel is filed down by about half a millimetre, ensuring a secure placement of the porcelain veneer to be later fitted. Once filed, an impression of the tooth is taken to create the perfect size and shaped “shells”. These are made of dental porcelain and once securely bonded and fitted over a tooth, cannot be reversed.
How it started
It’s no surprise that veneers were invented by a Hollywood dentist. Dr Charles Pincus came up with the idea as a solution for celebrities who were looking enhance their smiles to camera-ready perfection. The year was 1928 and nobody had yet figured out a way to bond the acrylic material on a tooth for longer than a few hours at a time. That came later in 1959 when Dr Michael Buonocore introduced etching, which was the application of a mildly acidic solution to go between the tooth and shell, creating a strong bonding surface. This meant the porcelain could now be securely bonded to the tooth — a technique that also benefited dental on-lays, inlays and crowns.
Another significant breakthrough happened in the early 1980s when RJ Simonsen and JR Calamia combined the research and methods of Buonocore and Pincus to develop a way of permanently attaching the porcelain to the tooth enamel using hydrofluoric acid. These are the veneers we have today.
Where we are now
Veneers, when done by a qualified, skilled and meticulous dental practitioner can dramatically enhance your smile. This could also mean a permanent change in the overall appearance of your face.
Once secured, you don’t have to worry much about them as they don’t require any additional care to your usual dental hygiene routine of flossing and brushing twice a day with a soft-bristled, non-abrasive toothbrush. Keeping up your regular dental visits and professional cleanings is a must because although the front of your tooth is capped, it is still possible for it to decay underneath.
There may be some sensitivity to hot and cold temperatures — this is to be expected especially in the early days. Take care not to bite directly into hard surfaces with your new veneers (rather cut the apple into pieces). A great advantage is that unlike your natural teeth, the dental porcelain of veneers is more resistant to staining than the natural tooth enamel.
In SA, the cost of porcelain veneers ranges from about R5,000-R8,000 per tooth and unfortunately, medical aid does not cover dental veneers as they are considered a cosmetic, not a health procedure.
Future expectations
Like most cosmetic procedures, developments and improvements especially in the way that veneers are manufactured will continue to happen. There will hopefully come a time when none of us will be able to tell between a real tooth or a capped one. If a 9-year-old can take one look at Steve Harvey’s teeth and call them out as “fake teeth”, there’s clearly plenty of room for subtlety.
Are we OK with the increasingly identical smiles?
One night a few years ago, as I cooked dinner while the children watched TV, our gapped toothed six-year-old suddenly blurted, “Mama, do you think I’ll get teeth like Steve Harvey’s when my teeth grow back?”
She was watching the TV game show “Family Feud” with her brother and longing for the tooth fairy to bring her fresh, new, big teeth. Steve Harvey, the comedian and host of Family Feud, is famously known for two things outside his work: his boisterous suits and his large teeth.
“Those are fake, Lima,” her rather precocious 9-year-old brother was quick to point out. He was correct, of course. Steve Harvey has, in fact, been proudly open about his porcelain veneers.
