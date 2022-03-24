Whether you’re team “Drink less, drink better”, part of the “Sober curious” squad or teetering between the two, you would most likely have come across an alcoholic drink made from flavoured carbonated water that’s making a big splash of late. The hard seltzer is a sparkling water combined with a dash of alcohol from fermented cane sugar, but with a lower alcohol by volume than your average beer, cider, wine or even spritzer.

Why has it become so popular? Steve Steinfeld, head judge of the American Express Dining Awards and a regular Wanted contributor who spends his days and nights eating and drinking his way through the best of food and wine around the country, believes there are myriad reasons.

“As people continuously become more health, wellness and fitness conscious there’s definitely been a movement towards low alcohol or low calorie beverages,” he says.

Steinfeld emphasises that he would never claim any alcohol is the “healthy option” but perhaps healthier than a cocktail or beer or glass of wine. And this trendy choice is definitely being pushed as that — particularly in the marketing of certain brands. Some are even marketed to athletes and consumers who want a “guilt-free night out on the town”, with testimonials from personal trainers and nutritionists. Others are said to be infused with prebiotics or “ingestible skincare ingredients”.