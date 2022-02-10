FOR CONTEMPLATION
Choose from one of 11 sanctuaries situated on Sterrekopje’s 50ha farm, Franschhoek’s newest best-kept secret, “where everything has been curated to foster deep restorative sleep and inspire gentle contemplation and creativity”, as per the website. Rest, stay, play, and grow are the pillars of the retreat, and each sanctuary has been designed with one-of-a-kind décor from Kenya, India, and Egypt. Specialised spa treatments, outdoor soaking tubs and garden showers, custom-made stationery, antique desks, private terraces, restored architecture, and the scents of imphepho and clove evoke an ancestral presence and meditative tranquillity.
FOR A TURKISH CLEANSE
Babylonstoren’s Garden Spa is a living spa, set within a forest of bamboo. It offers a hammam (Turkish bath), chill room, gym, and hot spa (temporarily closed while undergoing renovation). Aimed at both couples and individuals, the traditional Turkish cleansing treatments incorporate the hammam water ritual, during which lukewarm water is repeatedly poured over the body for the ultimate winding-down experience. In addition, the hammam’s heat and steam help to ease and relax tired muscles. Choose from a selection of treatments, including the Private Hammam Water Ritual, the Traditional Soap Treatment, and the Honey and Salt Scrub with Steam.
FOR CUTTING-EDGE TREATMENTS
Through an interactive consultation, The Silo Spa’s expert therapists ensure you receive the right treatment for your skin type and requirements. Situated on the fourth floor of The Silo Hotel in Cape Town’s V&A Waterfront, the spa is a serene space where guests can enjoy the latest therapies, techniques, and signature treatments using exclusive products such as Black Pearl, a powerful natural moisturiser with antioxidant boosters and proteins that firm the skin and protect against ageing. All Black Pearl treatments include the use of ultrasound, oxygen, and light therapy, combined with sensorial touch and massage with precious stones.
FOR A PRIVATE PARTY
For the ultimate spa experience to mark a milestone, celebrate upcoming nuptials, or indulge in a day of pampering, book a private garden spa suite at Four Seasons Westcliff, set above the suburb’s lush canopy of green. Relax and create memories while you indulge in a day of wellness and beauty services, quaffing champagne and nibbling on canapés in this secluded haven.
FOR AN AUTHENTIC AFRICAN EXPERIENCE
One&Only Spa offers three uniquely African treatments using indigenous and authentic techniques. The Essence of Cape Town is a 120-minute treatment using therapeutic plants harvested from the earth and ocean, beginning with an exfoliating sea-salt scrub and followed by a conditioning and remineralising seaweed wrap, a mind-clearing scalp massage, and a full-body massage using warmed seashells. Making use of indigenous herbs, the Table Mountain Tonic aims to alleviate muscle tension and detoxify over the course of two hours. The African Journey Experience is a 90-minute total-body treatment that starts with a rooibos-and-rock-salt scrub, flows into an African Rungu Stick massage, and is sealed with a rooibos tea ceremony. You’ll leave the spa with glowing, nourished skin and reawakened senses.
FOR A WELLNESS RETREAT
The ultra-luxe In Residence villas can be found in more than 18 locations across the globe, but bookmark two — in Mexico and Croatia — for an ultimate wellness retreat. Set in the exclusive gated community of Punta Mita, Mexico, Casa Tesoro is situated on an oceanfront bluff just steps above a secluded cove. The stylish, fully staffed beach house has a private fitness trainer, full salon service for hair and nails, and in-villa spa services, available on request. On an island just off the coast of Croatia, Lopud 1483 is a restored Franciscan monastery built in the 15th century. Tucked away in the ancient complex are medicinal and spiritual gardens, while the extensive terraced gardens have been beautifully revived and replanted with more than 80 historically accurate medicinal species. Guests are encouraged to walk barefoot in the fragrant sacred garden and take in its restorative properties. The villa also has wellness facilities and in-house meditation experts.
• From the February edition of Wanted, 2022.