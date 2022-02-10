FOR A TURKISH CLEANSE

Babylonstoren’s Garden Spa is a living spa, set within a forest of bamboo. It offers a hammam (Turkish bath), chill room, gym, and hot spa (temporarily closed while undergoing renovation). Aimed at both couples and individuals, the traditional Turkish cleansing treatments incorporate the hammam water ritual, during which lukewarm water is repeatedly poured over the body for the ultimate winding-down experience. In addition, the hammam’s heat and steam help to ease and relax tired muscles. Choose from a selection of treatments, including the Private Hammam Water Ritual, the Traditional Soap Treatment, and the Honey and Salt Scrub with Steam.

babylonstoren.com/spa

FOR CUTTING-EDGE TREATMENTS

Through an interactive consultation, The Silo Spa’s expert therapists ensure you receive the right treatment for your skin type and requirements. Situated on the fourth floor of The Silo Hotel in Cape Town’s V&A Waterfront, the spa is a serene space where guests can enjoy the latest therapies, techniques, and signature treatments using exclusive products such as Black Pearl, a powerful natural moisturiser with antioxidant boosters and proteins that firm the skin and protect against ageing. All Black Pearl treatments include the use of ultrasound, oxygen, and light therapy, combined with sensorial touch and massage with precious stones.

theroyalportfolio.com/the-silo/overview/

FOR A PRIVATE PARTY

For the ultimate spa experience to mark a milestone, celebrate upcoming nuptials, or indulge in a day of pampering, book a private garden spa suite at Four Seasons Westcliff, set above the suburb’s lush canopy of green. Relax and create memories while you indulge in a day of wellness and beauty services, quaffing champagne and nibbling on canapés in this secluded haven.

fourseasons.com/johannesburg/