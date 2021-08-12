Greek dramatist Euripides wrote in the fourth Century BC in his Orestes that “a change is always nice”. Aphra Behn agreed, and in 1681 wrote in The Rover that “variety is the soul of pleasure”. English poet William Cowper modified this to a version we are more accustomed to in 1785 in his work The Task. He wrote: “Variety is the spice of life, that gives it all its flavour.”

Variety is, indeed, the spice of life. Imagine we lived in New Zealand or Norway, or even Switzerland? Everything presumably works and week in, week out and one knows what to expect. But where’s the spice? Capitec CEO Gerrie Fourie said recently: “You can go to Switzerland where everything works but there’s no opportunity. Or you can go to SA where nothing works but there’s plenty of opportunity.”

SA is anything but predictable. We build up and burn down with reckless abandon and anyone who predicts anything is making stuff up. It certainly keeps us on our toes. We expect disappointment as much as we expect miracles.