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Jenna Clifford will bring its bespoke jewellery practice to the UK for its first international residency. Picture:

South African fine jewellery house Jenna Clifford is heading to the UK this month, bringing its bespoke jewellery and design practice to London and Surrey for its first UK residency.

Called Jenna Clifford in Residence, the week-long programme will begin with events in Guildford on September 25 and London on September 26, followed by private client appointments in Guildford from September 28 to October 2.

The residency comes as the family-owned jewellery house’s UK client base continues to grow. Some clients have previously travelled to South Africa to meet the Jenna Clifford team and experience the brand in person, so this time, the brand is taking that experience to them.

Jenna Clifford offers consultations for remodelling heirloom and much-loved jewellery during its UK residency. Picture: (Supplied)

Rather than simply presenting a collection in a showroom, the residency will give clients the opportunity to discuss bespoke commissions, meet members of the family and design team, and bring existing jewellery in for advice.

That includes pieces that may already have a story attached to them. Jenna Clifford specialises in remodelling heirloom and much-loved jewellery, transforming existing pieces into new designs while retaining elements of their original history and sentiment.

During the residency, clients will be able to bring pieces along for professional cleaning, advice and remodelling consultations.

The events and appointments will be hosted by directors Shayna and Summer Clifford Kotzé alongside senior design executive Annette Palframan, giving clients direct access to some of the people behind the house’s designs.

There is also a family connection to the UK. Jenna Clifford was founded in South Africa in 1992, and Shayna, Jenna’s eldest daughter, has lived in the UK since 2013. The residency marks both a new step internationally and a continuation of an existing relationship with the country.

While the brand is expanding its reach, its production remains firmly rooted in South Africa. Jenna Clifford continues to design and mastercraft its jewellery locally, supporting the country’s jewellery manufacturing industry and the specialist skills behind it.

Jenna Clifford in Residence will take place in Guildford on Friday, September 25, followed by an event in London on Saturday September 26, with private client appointments available in Guildford from Monday September 28 to Friday October 2.

For registration, venue details, timings and appointment information, visit here.

jennaclifford.com

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