Jeff Koons reimagines Hublot

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Globally renowned neo-pop artist Jeff Koons has reinterpreted the architecture of Hublot’s Classic Fusion collection through the nostalgic, sculptural language of inflatables, resulting in three limited editions that are both playful and technically advanced.

Koons is known for his work that bridges the worlds of high art and mass consumer culture, transforming mundane, everyday objects into monumental, hyper-polished sculptures that explore themes of taste, celebrity, commerce and childhood.

Hublot and Jeff Koons launch Balloon Dog-inspired watches. Picture: (supplied)

Inspired by his much-loved, massive mirror-polished stainless steel Balloon Dog series (circa 1994), Koons explains that he completely re-engineered the Classic Fusion, giving “the illusion of inflated volume and tension, as though each component had been shaped by air pressure.”

Hublot stands out in the luxury watch world for how deeply it embeds itself within contemporary art. While many brands settle for basic dial swaps or adding an artist’s signature to an existing model, Hublot allows its collaborators to treat the timepiece as a true three-dimensional canvas.

This often requires the manufacture to completely redesign cases, movements, and materials to match the creator’s vision — a radical approach previously seen in its highly successful partnerships with Japanese pop artist Takashi Murakami.

Key features

The clean-cut, angular forms of the Classic Fusion give way to the artist’s inflated geometries, soft domed surfaces, and convex lines across the 42mm case, sapphire crystal, and “puffy” dial construction. The illusion of internal pressure extends to the padded metallic leather straps.

The Hublot Classic Fusion Balloon Dog watch by Jeff Koons. Picture: (supplied)

The oversized winding crown is wrapped in rubber to replicate the knotted “nose” or inflation valve of a sculpted balloon animal, while the flexible rubber “tail” protruding from the case at half-past 10 is simply a playful design detail.

The Hublot Classic Fusion Balloon Dog watch by Jeff Koons in silver. Picture: (Suppl)

Inside

The Balloon Dogs are powered by the HUB1710 manufacture automatic calibre, which features a unique tungsten oscillating weight with rounded forms echoing the visual language of the timepieces.

The Hublot Classic Fusion Balloon Dog watch by Jeff Koons in blue. Picture: (supplied)

These limited editions are available in mirror-polished stainless steel or polished anodised aluminium in shiny red and blue. The three editions are limited to 200 pieces at CHF 28,000 (around R550,000) each from hublot.com and presented in Balloon Dog-inspired packaging.

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