Making sense of time

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There is a major tension in how humans try to navigate the world: we rely heavily on logic and rationality, often at the expense of instinct, emotion and physical awareness — the intelligence of the senses.

That tension came to mind when I spoke to Tudor’s head of design, Ander Ugarte, at Watches and Wonders in Geneva, Switzerland, earlier this year. Discussing his approach to design, the Spanish-born designer offered what at first sounds surprisingly simple: “The first principle is that a designer needs to be someone ‘sensible’, who feels things. Some things you don’t need to explain, you need to feel it.”

For Ugarte, design is less a theoretical exercise than an intuitive one. “It’s more about what I feel, which then finds expression on paper,” he explains.

Tudor’s head of design, Ander Ugarte. Picture: (Europa Star)

His words prompted me to reconsider what we mean when we describe someone as “sensible”. The word shares its Latin root, sentire, with sense, sensual and sentient: to perceive, feel or sense. In The Spell of the Sensuous (1996), David Abram explores the idea of “making sense” as an enlivening of the senses. Jane Austen, more than two centuries ago, placed the tension between Sense and Sensibility at the heart of a novel whose title has since become shorthand for the uneasy relationship between reason and feelings.

Today, being sensible tends to imply rationality, predictability and good judgment. Yet in a world characterised by complexity and uncertainty, these qualities alone are an inadequate way of navigating what is emerging. As author Robin Wall Kimmerer writes: “Paying attention is a form of reciprocity with the living world.” Perhaps making sense of a changing world requires us to reclaim the other meaning of the word: to sense it.

This is particularly relevant to design, where what something feels like is as important as what it does. Watchmaking is perhaps one of the clearest examples of this tension. At its highest level, mechanical watchmaking combines science, engineering and precision with an intensely human creative impulse. If the arts and culture are among the primary ways through which societies make sense of themselves, preserve collective memory and imagine alternative futures, then watchmakers occupy an intriguing position within that same dialectic. The mechanical wristwatch may have become functionally superfluous, yet our fascination with these miniature mechanical sculptures has only intensified.

The Tudor Monarch. Picture: (Tudor)

The Tudor Monarch is a particularly good example. Introduced this year to mark Tudor’s centenary, the Monarch condenses 100 years of the brand’s visual language into a single watch.

That archival approach was central to Tudor’s strategic repositioning from 2008 onwards, helping the brand establish a stronger identity of its own beyond its historical association with Rolex. But, as Ugarte explains, that process began not with designing something new — instead “we searched our past for elements that defined the brand”. Ugarte helped shape the design language behind this evolution, from the Heritage Chronograph of 2010 and the Black Bay of 2012 to the many subsequent major releases.

The Monarch applies the same sensibility to the brand’s centenary. Rather than reproducing a historical watch, it is, in Ugarte’s words, a novel “condensed combination of Tudor identity” that references elements from the 1930s to the tonneau cases of the 1970s. Two watches were particularly influential: a 1930s Tudor with a papyrus-toned dial and faceted gold case, and a similar stainless-steel model from the 1940s. Both featured small seconds and elegant baton hands. Their influence can be felt rather than simply identified in the Monarch’s contemporary interpretation.

The Tudor Monarch. Picture: (Tudor)

Its 39mm steel case combines satin and polished surfaces across sharply defined facets, while the dedicated two-link bracelet echoes those forms, creating the impression of an integrated design. The effect is tactile as much as visual: each element “lives” as light moves across the surfaces. The watch gets its name from the Monarch line of the 1990s, but is only similar in terms of the name and placement of the Tudor shield at 12 o’clock.

The papyrus-toned dial is perhaps the clearest expression of this dialogue between historical reference and contemporary interpretation. The “Error-Proof” design is inspired by rare watches from the 1940s, with Roman numerals from 10 to 2 o’clock and Arabic numerals from 4 to 8. Geometric markers occupy 3, 6 and 9. The shield replaces an inverted triangle to provide an immediate point of orientation. It is an ingenious piece of visual communication.

The hands reinterpret Tudor’s familiar Snowflake form in a more elegant, classic expression, while the faceted case and bracelet give the watch a distinctly contemporary personality despite its historical references.

The Tudor Monarch. Picture: (Tudor)

Beneath the surface is another expression of Tudor’s centenary savoir-faire: the Manufacture Calibre MT5662-2U, developed specifically for the Monarch. Visible through the sapphire case back, the movement combines traditional finishing — including Côtes de Genève, perlage, and an 18ct gold rotor inlay — with contemporary technical performance. It is COSC- and METAS-certified and offers a 65-hour power reserve. The Monarch has a screw-down crown and is waterproof to 100m.

Yet the technical specification, impressive though it is, isn’t really what stayed with me from my conversation with Ugarte. Perhaps more revealing was what he said about the people and relationships behind the design process. “When you speak the same language [as] another person, everything flows. This takes time. It’s not always easy to find that right person, like Ludovic [Bazzan], the young designer who joined me in the studio three years ago.”

Ugarte describes himself as “a permanent researcher always trying to find what is missing, searching further”, driven by a curiosity that takes him beyond the conventional boundaries of watch design. “As a designer I’m like a sponge. I observe everything.” There is something wonderfully appropriate about that description. The best designers are not necessarily those who know the most, but those who remain most receptive to what is around them, perpetually encountering the world with new eyes and full attention.

For Ugarte, this sensibility is not an abstract philosophy but a practical design tool. Before creating a product, his advice to young designers entering Tudor is to understand the brand’s identity and philosophy. In other words, listen first. It is a principle that extends well beyond watchmaking. In a world increasingly inclined to quantify everything, there is value in remembering that not everything meaningful can be reduced to data. Some things have to be encountered, be felt, touch the soul. In this way, perhaps we can make better sense of the world.

The Tudor Monarch is priced at R104,500 and is available at tudorwatch.com and select local retailers.

From the September issue of Wanted, 2026.