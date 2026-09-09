Bulgari’s Kaleidos arrives in Shanghai

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More than 300 Bulgari jewels come together for ‘Kaleidos’ at Shanghai’s Power Station of Art. Picture:

Colour has always been central to Bulgari’s jewellery, but in Shanghai the Roman maison is taking a closer look at what colour means beyond the stone itself.

Bulgari Kaleidos: Colors, Cultures and Crafts has arrived at the Power Station of Art, China’s first public contemporary art museum, for a new chapter of the travelling exhibition. Running from September 5 to October 31 2026, the Shanghai edition brings together more than 300 pieces of jewellery spanning Bulgari’s heritage and contemporary collections, alongside work by Chinese artists Liang Manqi and Zhang Ding.

Rather than simply presenting a selection of colourful jewels, the exhibition looks at colour through three concepts: The Science of Colors, Color Symbolism and The Power of Light. It is a framework that allows Bulgari’s famously exuberant approach to gemstones to sit alongside very different ideas about colour, particularly those found in Chinese philosophy and art.

SANAA and Formafantasma create a scenography where architecture, light and material become part of the exhibition. Picture: (Bulgari)

One of the exhibition’s central conversations is between Western theories of colour and the Chinese Five Elements system, or Wu Xing, in which colours are associated with natural forces, directions and seasons. Here, colour becomes more than an aesthetic choice. It can be scientific, symbolic and cultural at the same time.

Bulgari’s own history provides plenty of material for that discussion. The house became known for its bold combinations of coloured gemstones during the 20th century, often pairing stones conventional jewellery traditions might have kept apart. Among the pieces shown in Shanghai is a 1973 sautoir from the Bulgari Heritage Collection, being exhibited publicly for the first time. Made in gold with coral, onyx and diamonds, it is finished with an engraved jade medallion that brings another layer of visual and cultural reference to the piece.

Bulgari’s 1973 Heritage sautoir combines coral, onyx, diamonds and an engraved jade medallion. Picture: (Bulgari)

The first chapter, The Science of Colors, looks at colour as a matter of perception and composition. A 1991 necklace combining cultured pearls, rubies, sapphires, emeralds and diamonds demonstrates Bulgari’s preference for putting strong primary colours together, while a 1960 turquoise and diamond necklace explores the contrast between cool blue and the brilliance of white stones.

Color Symbolism shifts the focus from how colour looks to what it can communicate. Red, for example, carries particular associations in Chinese culture, including vitality and prosperity, making a 1993 ruby and diamond necklace especially apt for this section. A pair of convertible earrings and brooches from around 1952 uses natural pearls and diamonds to explore a quieter palette, while a horse head brooch in gold, onyx, ruby and diamonds from around 1977 creates a striking black-and-red combination, with an understated connection to the Chinese zodiac.

Zhang Ding’s The Form of Light uses illuminated golden panels and transparent glass heads to explore light and humanity. Picture: (Bulgari)

The final chapter, The Power of Light, considers what happens to colour when light hits a stone or a metal surface. A 1991 necklace made up of amethysts, citrines, pink tourmalines, sapphires, emeralds and diamonds reads almost like a three-dimensional colour chart, while a 1970s Monete Tubogas bangle combines three-colour gold with a Persian silver coin and diamonds. Other pieces explore how changing light alters the appearance of coloured sapphires and rubies.

Some of the high jewellery on display is also being shown publicly for the first time, on loan from Italian and Chinese collectors.

The jewellery is not working alone. For the Shanghai edition, Bulgari has worked with architectural studio SANAA and Italian design studio Formafantasma on the exhibition’s scenography, creating an environment in which light, architecture and material become part of the presentation rather than simply a backdrop.

Liang Manqi’s Boundless Synesthesia extends geometric abstraction across walls, floors and three-dimensional space. Picture: (Bulgari)

The contemporary art component extends that idea further. Liang Manqi’s Boundless Synesthesia takes geometric abstraction beyond the canvas, spreading colour across walls, floors and three-dimensional space. Zhang Ding’s The Form of Light uses illuminated golden panels and transparent glass humanoid heads with gemstone-like surfaces to consider the relationship between light, humanity and ideas of peace and harmony.

Kaleidos continues beyond the museum at the Bvlgari Hotel Shanghai. Picture: (Bulgari)

The experience continues beyond the museum, with Bvlgari Hotel Shanghai extending Kaleidos into the world of hospitality. At the entrance, Liang Manqi’s Portal introduces another encounter with colour, while a photographic narrative by Matthieu Lavanchy unfolds through the lobby. The exhibition then gets an edible epilogue at Bvlgari Dolci, where Gianluca Fusto, Bulgari’s master chocolatier, has created a limited-edition collection of chocolates inspired by the spirit of Kaleidos, bringing the exhibition’s ideas around colour and craftsmanship to the table.

Bulgari’s Kaleidos is on show at the Power Station of Art Shanghai until October 31 2026.

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