Linked to the 70’s

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The integrated-bracelet aesthetic now stretches across almost every level of contemporary watchmaking, like the Bulgari Octo Finissimo 37mm titanium. Picture:

The integrated-bracelet sports-luxe watch has shifted beyond trend to become a design category of its own. From haute horlogerie maisons to more accessible manufacturers, brands continue to revisit — and reinterpret — one of the most influential watch aesthetics of the 1970s.

What began as a radical rejection of the traditional distinction between classic dress and sports watches has become one of contemporary watchmaking’s most versatile formats. The bracelet is not simply attached to the case; it flows from it, creating a continuous silhouette that can feel simultaneously sporty, elegant and distinctly luxurious.

That versatility is one reason the format has proved so enduring. Integrated-bracelet watches can work with a dinner suit or wetsuit, at the office or at the weekend, while their often slimmer profiles and sophisticated finishing give them a more refined presence than conventional tool watches. Just as importantly, the bracelet itself has become part of the horological canvas.

The 1970s’ appetite for bold geometry, sculptural forms, steel-and-gold combinations and jewellery-like bracelets has returned across fashion and design, making its watch designs feel contemporary again.

The anniversary edition 38mm Patek Philippe Nautilus 5610/1P ultra-thin platinum. Picture: (Supplied)

The template was established by the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak in 1972 and the Patek Philippe Nautilus in 1976, both designed by Gérald Genta, and the Jörg Hysek-designed Vacheron Constantin 222 in 1977. These watches established a new category of luxury: technically sophisticated mechanical watches that could be sporty without being utilitarian, and luxurious without relying on precious-metal cases. Beyond mere success, the Royal Oak and Nautilus have become cultural objects. Their scarcity, secondary-market values and decades of collector mythology have elevated this visual language.

More than five decades later, the formula is proving remarkably adaptable. The contemporary integrated-bracelet sports watch has moved well beyond the original triumvirate, with brands ranging from Jaeger-LeCoultre and Audemars Piguet to Seiko, Bulgari, H. Moser & Cie and independent maisons exploring the format in their own languages. The result is less a passing trend than an established design category — one whose roots may be firmly planted in the 1970s, but whose appeal feels very much of the moment.

The Raymond Weil A.R.T. models. Picture: (Supplied)

There are models to suit all pockets, with standout examples from Haute Horlogerie such as the Jaeger-LeCoultre Master Control Chronomètre to more affordable collections like Raymond Weil’s first endeavour, the A.R.T., offering a compelling package with a mechanical automatic movement for about R36,000. Patek Philippe celebrates the 50th anniversary of its iconic Nautilus 3700/1A, marking the occasion by revisiting the design with two very limited editions: the 38mm ultra-thin platinum 5610/1P and a 41mm model in white gold, the 5810/1G. Both are limited to 2,000 pieces.

The Audemars Piguet Royal Oak 37mm in yellow gold with a malachite dial. Picture: (Supplied)

Audemars Piguet expanded the Royal Oak lineup for 2026 with high-tech material combinations, technical openworked complications and vibrant colour updates, including the malachite stone dials of the 37mm and 41mm self-winding models crafted in yellow gold.

More than five decades after the integrated-bracelet sports watch emerged, watchmakers are finding new ways to reinterpret its distinctive design language, like the Santos de Cartier Chronograph. Picture: (Supplied)

The all-steel Santos de Cartier Chronograph leans heavily into the trend. The new proportions of its redesign blur the lines between sports and classic watchmaking, creating a continuous, luxury sport-chic silhouette. Cartier has moved away from the previous massive XL single-pusher case layout to a traditional twin-pusher configuration. The new LM (Large Model) case is also more wearable and ergonomically curved.

The Piaget Polo 79 Two-Tone. Picture: (Supplied)

The striking Piaget Polo 79 Two-Tone combines yellow and white gold, while its ultra-thin Calibre 1200P1 micro-rotor mechanical movement ensures an elegant profile on the wrist.

The King Seiko VANAC. Picture: (Supplied)

The limited-edition 41mm steel King Seiko VANAC joins a line-up of novelties commemorating Seiko’s 145th anniversary this year. Illustrating the democratisation of the 1970s design language, its multifaceted case and crisp silver-white and signature blue dial are inspired by Tokyo and its horizon. Based on a design introduced in 1972, the VANAC was reintroduced to the King Seiko collection last year with a sportier aesthetic and the new automatic Calibre 8L45. The 2026 anniversary edition is limited to 800 pieces.

Breitling revisited the Chronomat in 2020, merging retro 1980s styling with modern luxury expectations. This year, the collection’s aesthetic is further simplified and the bracelet now appears to flow more seamlessly from its slimmer case profile.

The Bulgari Octo Finissimo 37mm models. Picture: (Supplied)

The Bulgari Octo Finissimo 37mm collection features a brand-new compact BVF 100 automatic movement, which reduces the case volume by 20% compared with the 40mm version. These were launched alongside a striking limited-edition 40mm Octo Finissimo Ultra Tourbillon Platinum with a record-shattering 1.85mm thickness.

The H. Moser & Cie Two-Hand model. Picture: (Supplied)

Among the independents, H. Moser & Cie’s flagship Streamliner is now available in a more compact format that retains the DNA of the collection while being refined for smaller wrists. These two-hand steel models are offered in 34mm with a silver fumé dial and 28mm with a burgundy fumé dial.

The Trilobe Trente-Deux. Picture: (Supplied)

The core identity of Trilobe watches revolves around an unconventional, non-concentric display of time via three rotating rings for the hours, minutes and seconds, with fixed trefoil indicators instead of traditional hands. The Trilobe Trente-Deux features a sportier 39.5mm case design and a new H-link steel bracelet, while reimagining the dial configuration of the earlier Nuit Fantastique model into a robust, architectural framework with polished and textured contrasts such as grained discs and Clous de Paris guilloché. The Trente-Deux collection is powered by the X-Nihilo calibre, the Paris-based maison’s first in-house movement.

The ID Genève Circular Echo. Picture: (Supplied)

ID Genève is the first impact-native luxury watch brand built from day one with environmental and social sustainability as its core purpose. The Circular 1 is made from 100% reprocessed stainless steel — grade 4441, referred to as the “Rolls-Royce of stainless steel” — sourced from other watchmakers in the Jura region and processed using a solar furnace. The untreated brass dial on the limited-edition Circular Echo features irregular guilloché engraving. Inside is a refurbished automatic movement acquired from unsold Swiss-made ETA 2824 stock. Earlier this year, ID Genève was invited to join the sustainability platform Watch & Jewellery Initiative 2030, co-founded by Cartier and Kering.

Stockists

Audemars Piguet audemarspiguet.com

Bulgari bulgari.com and Bulgari boutique, Sandton City 011 8831325

Cartier cartier.com and Cartier boutique, Sandton City Mall 011 666 2800

H. Moser & Cie h-moser.com and BHH Boutique 011 325 4119 or 021 418 1889

ID Genève idwatch.ch

Jaeger-LeCoultre jaeger-lecoultre.com and RLG Africa for retailers 011 317 2600

Patek Philippe patek.com and GMT International, Sandton City Mall 011 784 2595

Piaget piaget.com and RLG Africa for retailers 011 317 2600

Raymond Weil raymond-weil.com and The Watch Boutique

Trilobe trilobe.com

Vacheron Constantin vacheron-constantin.com and Elegance Jewellers, Sandton City 011 784 0047

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