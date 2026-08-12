Frederique Constant’s new GMT sets sail

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Frederique Constant adds its first GMT model to the Classic Runabout collection, introduced in 2009 as a tribute to the legendary Riva wooden speedboats that came to epitomise la dolce vita.

Frederique Constant’s partnership with the Riva Historical Society (RHS), a Milan-based NPO founded in 1998 by Carlo Riva and Piero Maria Gibellini to preserve and restore the marque’s classic boats, was formalised in 2013. Since then, Frederique Constant has unveiled a limited-edition timepiece every two years in support of the RHS and its preservation work.

Key features

The Frederique Constant Classic Runabout Automatic GMT. Picture: (Supplied)

Carlo Riva’s luxury runabouts were characterised by expansive, highly polished mahogany and maple decks and gleaming chrome hardware. The distinctive “pinstriped” foredeck planking of iconic models such as the Aquarama from the early 1960s combined structural necessity with an unmistakable sense of high-society glamour.

The Frederique Constant Classic Runabout Automatic GMT. Picture: (Supplied)

The newest timepieces capture these aesthetic cues through deep blue or teak-brown dials with satin-finished parallel lines, hand-applied indexes and Arabic numerals, housed in 42mm polished stainless steel cases. A date window is moored at six o’clock. The blue-dial reference is presented on a black rubber strap with blue stitching, while the brown version features a dark brown leather strap. Each is a numbered limited edition of 888 pieces and comes with a miniature replica of a legendary Riva runabout.

Inside

The automatic Calibre FC-350 combines a proven Sellita SW200 base movement with Frederique Constant’s in-house GMT module. This is a “Caller” or “Office” GMT, meaning the 24-hour GMT hand can be independently adjusted via the crown while the 12-hour local hand remains fixed.

The Frederique Constant Classic Runabout Automatic GMT. Picture: (Supplied)

By contrast, a “Traveller” or “True” GMT allows the 12-hour local hand to jump forward or backwards in one-hour increments, while the 24-hour hand remains fixed to home time. The FC-350 beats at 28,800 vibrations per hour, has a power reserve of 38 hours and is visible through the open caseback.

For more information and pricing, visit Frederique Constant or call Picot & Moss on 011-669-0500.

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