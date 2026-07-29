Going full circle

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Handmade white-gold and multi-diamond collar with floral motifs by Charles Greig Jewellers. Picture:

Who said collars had to be buttoned up?

Designed by Christopher Greig and brought to life by the artisans at Charles Greig, this handmade white-gold collar is as much a feat of craftsmanship as it is high jewellery.

The handcrafted white-gold creation wraps the neckline in a cascade of floral motifs, each sparkling with brilliant diamonds. Set with 958 stones totalling 15 carats, it’s equal parts craftsmanship and conversation starter.

Handmade white-gold and multi-diamond collar with floral motifs, designed and manufactured by Christopher Greig, with 958 diamonds totalling 15ct, R1.1m, Charles Greig.

Production: Sahil Harilal

Photography: Judd van Rensberg

Stockist: Charles Greig – charlesgreig.co.za

From the July issue of Wanted, 2026.