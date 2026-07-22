Under the radar | Jaeger-LeCoultre Master Control Chronometre

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True masters seldom blow their own horns, preferring to let their skills and accomplishments speak for themselves. Among watchmakers, Jaeger-LeCoultre has every reason to celebrate its achievements very loudly, yet it remains one of the industry’s more discreet maisons.

While rock-star ambassadors created distractions elsewhere and the regular disruption of the IWC boombox echoed through every corner of Watches and Wonders in Geneva this year, Jaeger paid tribute to its home in the Vallée de Joux through a magnificent ice sculpture, inspired by the silence of the forested landscape in winter, and live demonstrations of high-watchmaking skills by its master artisans. This extended to an artful gastronomic collaboration with triple-Michelin-star chef Gilles Varone — part of the annual Made of Makers programme — who created magic with ingredients from the “Valley of Invention” while challenging any preconceptions I may have held about Swiss cheese.

Assembling the Jaeger-LeCoultre Master Control Date Power Reserve. Picture: (supplied)

It was on Varone’s wrist that I first caught a glimpse of the slender perpetual calendar from the newest Master Control Chronometre (MCC) collection. While Jaeger already offers sport-luxe timepieces through collections such as the Reverso and Polaris, the MCC lineup enters an increasingly crowded category of integrated bracelet watches with considerable confidence. Yet this era-defining style of chic sports watch, born in the 1970s, is hardly new territory for the maison: the Master Mariner Chronomètre, the inspiration for the MCC collection, had been hiding in plain sight all along.

Though Jaeger’s 1973 release was not the first of its kind, the “Watchmaker of Watchmakers” played an instrumental role in enabling some of the best-known designs of the time, blurring traditional boundaries between watch categories. While the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak (ref 5402) led the way in 1972, followed by the Patek Philippe Nautilus (ref 3700) in 1976 and the Vacheron Constantin 222 a year later, all three were powered by Jaeger’s high-precision, ultra-thin automatic Calibre 920. Together, these watches bridged the gap between precious-metal dress watches and rugged sports watches, introducing a more avant-garde expression of quiet, confident luxury.

The Jaeger-LeCoultre Master Control Date Power Reserve. Picture: (supplied)

The Master Mariner Chronomètre never achieved the legendary status of the Royal Oak or Nautilus; however, the three MCC models — Perpetual Calendar, Date Power Reserve, and Date — re-establish the brand’s rightful position in this segment. They integrate technical innovation with contemporary design, combining exceptional accuracy and reliability with refined aesthetics and wearability. Presented in stainless steel and 18kt pink gold, these novelties also introduce a new benchmark in chronometric precision and finishing.

The “Master” designation first appeared in the 1950s with the launch of the Master Mariner, marking the beginning of a distinguished lineage. In 1992, the Master Control became Jaeger’s flagship collection, raising the bar with the “1,000 Hours Control”, an exhaustive testing protocol that evaluates not only the movement but also the precision and reliability of the fully cased watch.

Building on this legacy, the newest models introduce the High Precision Guarantee (HPG), a certification that attests to both the finishing and rigorous precision testing of each timepiece. Replicating the conditions of daily wear, the HPG assesses performance in altitude, shock resistance, positional variation, and temperature fluctuations.

The Jaeger-LeCoultre Master Control Date Power Reserve. Picture: (supplied)

The restrained yet distinctive design of the collection is enhanced by the interplay of light across polished and brushed surfaces, from the dial through to the new three-row bracelet. Flowing seamlessly from the case, the faceted bracelet has been engineered for optimal comfort. Inspired by the Dauphine hands and applied indexes, the striking central row of prism-shaped links features highly polished surfaces, echoed by polished bevels on the outer satin-brushed links, creating a subtle contrast.

Leading the collection is the 39mm Master Control Chronometre Perpetual Calendar, available in stainless steel and pink gold. Powered by the latest-generation self-winding Calibre 868 with a 70-hour power reserve, it presents a complete calendar display across four sub-dials. As long as the watch remains wound, these indications will stay accurate until the year 2100. All calendar functions can be corrected simultaneously via a single corrector positioned at 8 o’clock on the case flank.

The smaller 38mm Master Control Chronometre Date represents the purest expression of the MCC concept. Offered in two variations, it is powered by an updated version of Jaeger’s automatic Calibre 899, which also has a 70-hour power reserve.

The Jaeger-LeCoultre Master Control Date Power Reserve. Picture: (supplied)

My favourite is the 39mm Master Control Chronometre Date Power Reserve, available in stainless steel and debuting the new in-house Calibre 738. Its balanced horizontal display layout references the Futurematic of 1951, pairing a power-reserve indicator on the left with a date display on the right.

The sunray-brushed dials of the stainless-steel models have a cool blue-grey gradient, while the pink-gold versions are paired with warm bronze-toned dials. On the Perpetual Calendar and Date Power Reserve models, the sub-dials are subtly distinguished by an azure finish of concentric circles. The exquisite finishing of all movements and their pink-gold rotors are visible through the sapphire-crystal case back. Water resistant to 50m.

POR, jaeger-lecoultre.com or RLG Africa 011-317-2600.

From the July issue of Wanted, 2026.