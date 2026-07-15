Breitling rolls out a new ‘fit’ for the Chronomat

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After six years of independent activations Breitling will present its newest models at Watches & Wonders Geneva for the first time next year alongside Gallet and Universal Genève, collectively known as the House of Brands.

The Chronomat began its life in 1983 as a timepiece specifically developed for the Pattuglia Acrobatica Nazionale Frecce Tricolori, the aerobatic demonstration team of the Italian Air Force. The brief was to make a watch that was sturdy and legible enough for the cockpit but also elegant enough for leisure time. With the versatility of its tachymeter, it also became an instant hit with racing drivers, and its reversible bezel riders made it the perfect tool for yachting regattas.

A vintage advertisement of the Breitling Chronomat. Picture: (Supplied)

Breitling’s “go anywhere, do anything” Chronomat also received a facelift recently, building on the 2020 redesign to include a fully integrated case and bracelet. To recap, the Chronomat was developed in the early 1980s for the aerobatic squadron of the Italian Air Force — to withstand 20G forces. The brief was to combine premium functionality and high style. The versatility of its tachymeter made it an instant hit with racing drivers, while its reversible bezel riders made it the perfect tool for yachting regattas.

The next decade, it became popular among fashion and pop circles, earning it the title “the watch for the 1990s” by Vogue. Today, those signature bezel riders are fixed and serve to protect the sapphire crystal.

Key features

Austin Butler wearing the Breitling Chronomat B01 42mm in white. Picture: (Supplied)

The Rouleaux bracelet visually rolls off the new slimmed-down case. The new design avoids the usual limits of strap changeability of integrated bracelet watches by concealing the lugs behind the case. Thankfully Breitling has also reduced the dial colour options to white, green, blue, anthracite, ice blue, and brown. The line-up includes 42mm chronograph models and two automatic time-date models in 36mm and 40mm.

Case and bracelet metals include full steel, two-tone in steel and 18k rose gold, and full rose gold. Models with ice blue dials have platinum bezels. Rouleaux-inspired rubber straps are also available. The bezels on chronograph models have been simplified by integrating the bezel ring, insert, signature rider tabs, and screws into one piece.

Inside

Breitling Chronomat B01 42mm in brown and full gold. Picture: (Supplied)

The Chronomat B01 42mm models are powered by the COSC-certified Manufacture Calibre 01, with a 70-hour power reserve, and are priced from R203,200.

The Chronomat Automatic B31 40mm models are powered by the new COSC-certified manufacture Calibre B31 with a 78-hour power reserve and retail from R139,400. Starting at R120,500, the 36mm models are powered by the COSC-certified Breitling Calibre 10, a Sellita-based automatic movement with a 42-hour power reserve.

breitling.com | Breitling Boutique 011-883-2286 and 021-013-7800

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