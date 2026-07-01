A different ball game: Jacob & Co Epic X Skeleton Black Titanium

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Keeping pace with big-serving, power baseliner Alexander Zverev is difficult enough, so it would be understandable if you missed his wrist accoutrement as he advanced through the tournament brackets to win his first Grand Slam at the French Open.

The statuesque German world No 3 was spotted competing in the Jacob & Co Epic X Skeleton Black Titanium — an unexpectedly understated choice from a brand better known for unapologetic extravagance.

Alexander Zverev with the French Open trophy, wearing the Jacob & Co. Yellow Sapphire Caviar Tourbillon. Picture: (supplied)

No stranger to the hip-hop community, Jacob & Co first achieved widespread notoriety in the early 2000s with the launch of the Five Time Zone, a watch that quickly became a pop culture sensation and a symbol of success.

Fashionistas and celebrity-watchers are more likely to associate the brand with its gem-set creations and boldly named collections, including Billionaire, Brilliant, Bugatti, Godfather and Astronomia.

The Jacob & Co. Caviar Tourbillon set with yellow sapphires. Picture: (supplied)

Under founder Jacob Arabo, the jeweller-watchmaker has become a familiar sight on the wrists of high-profile celebrities seeking a distinctive, charismatic approach to watchmaking.

No surprise, then, that Jacob & Co reportedly recorded one of the strongest year-on-year gains in the industry, according to Morgan Stanley’s 9th Annual Swiss Watcher industry report for 2025 compiled in collaboration with LuxeConsult in Geneva.

Key features

The Jacob & Co Epic X Skeleton Black Titanium with honeycomb rubber strap. (supplied)

Crafted from lightweight black DLC-coated titanium, the watch weighs approximately 54.8g when paired with its signature honeycomb-pattern rubber strap and titanium pin buckle. This sports-luxury offering features a 44mm x 12.3mm case with a black Neoralithe inner flange.

Inspired by the letter “X” — which, according to the brand, symbolises the unknown, mystery and allure — the watch’s signature motif begins at the top lugs, extends through the integrated vertical bridges of the manually wound movement and culminates at the bottom lugs.

The architecture creates impressive depth, symmetry and transparency while serving a functional purpose: allowing light to flood the case and showcase the movement’s intricate mechanics.

Inside

The skeletonised caseback of the Jacob & Co Epic X Black Titanium. (supplied)

The skeletonised, manually wound Calibre JCAM45 was developed in partnership with Concepto Watch Factory specifically to complement the Epic X’s distinctive architecture. It delivers a 48-hour power reserve.

jacobandco.com or Boutique Haute Horlogerie, Shop 6223, at the V&A Waterfront, Cape Town, or call 021-418-1889. Priced at $26,400.

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