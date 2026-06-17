Tudor Black Bay Ceramic’s hi-tech aesthetic language

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Black Bay Ceramic is a prime example of Tudor’s command of one of the industry’s most demanding standards in terms of chronometry and resistance to magnetic fields, as well as its expertise in technical material engineering.

Tested by the Federal Institute of Metrology, the Black Bay Ceramic is the epitome of hi-tech aesthetic language. Its matte-black ceramic elements, charcoal dial, and black hands, with lume, accentuate this outstanding performance.

The Tudor Black Bay Ceramic (Supplied)

Tudor has developed a matching ceramic bracelet with ergonomic qualities that attest to the brand’s mastery of technical innovation, as well as a new aesthetic in line with its tradition of “going dark”.

tudorwatch.com