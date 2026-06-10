Ulysse Nardin unveils most advanced Freak watch yet

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Fourteen spectacular references have enriched the saga of Ulysse Nardin’s Freak since its original release in 2001, yet the newest iteration is its most kinetic technical evolution to date, with 97.46% of the [Super] Freak in continuous motion.

A magnificent timepiece marking 180 years of brand legacy and 25 years of this “laboratory on the wrist”, the [Super] Freak is, according to Ulysse Nardin’s chief product officer Jean-Christophe Sabatier, about as complex to assemble as a fighter jet.

A boundary-pushing timepiece from the very start, all hyperbole is warranted. The [Super] Freak showcases the world’s first automatic double flying tourbillon escapement — each tourbillon inclined at 10 degrees, rotating in opposite directions, completing a revolution every 60 seconds, and regulated by the smallest differential in the world.

“There is no design artifice in the [Super] Freak — unless we count the transparent blue hour disc,” says Sabatier, meaning that its form is entirely driven by function, with a focus on mechanics rather than unnecessary embellishment.

The Ulysse Nardin [Super] Freak 44mm in white gold. Picture: SUPPLIED (Supplied)

The first Freak UN-01 introduced an extraordinary aesthetic that felt at once futuristic and akin to an ancient astronomical device, ushering in the era of the “superwatch”. The Freak emerged from a central carousel tourbillon project inspired by a concept created in 1997 by the then 25-year-old Carole Forestier-Kasapi, now director of movements strategy and haute horlogerie at TAG Heuer.

Limited by a 10-hour power reserve, UN watchmaker-inventor Ludwig Oechslin further developed Forestier-Kasapi’s concept, first positioning the mainspring at the centre of the watch, making it possible to accommodate a 2m-long spring across the entire case diameter. In doing so, the power reserve increased to seven days.

Bringing yet another revolutionary idea to the rotational concept, Oechslin decided that the entire watch, including the case, would become the movement — not only rotating like a carousel around its own axis, but also indicating the time. No dial, no hands, no crown: this was also the first wristwatch to feature silicon and a natural escapement with twin escape wheels.

Inside the [Super] Freak’s 44mm white gold case beats the newest in-house automatic calibre, the UN-252, powered by the highly efficient patented Grinder winding system, which offers a three-day power reserve. Each of these 50 limited-edition haute horlogerie timepieces is assembled by a single grand-complications watchmaker from a team of only five artisans qualified to do so.

More than 100 new tools were created to assemble the watch’s 511 components, requiring 60 hours of labour followed by five days of testing to ensure peak chronometric precision. In total, 70% of all components are hand-finished and decorated. Ten silicon components are integrated into the new Freak, including the two balance wheels, two hairsprings, and two DIAMonSIL (diamond-coated silicon) escapements.

The Ulysse Nardin [Super] Freak 44mm in white gold. Picture: SUPPLIED (Supplied)

Given the mechanical complexity of this watch, it is also a major feat to have created an extremely lightweight minute bridge that carries the two titanium flying tourbillons and that weighs only 3.5g. Each tourbillon completes a full rotation every 60 seconds, while the flying carousel completes one revolution every 60 minutes.

On the minute bridge, the smallest gimbal system in the world (4.8mm, with 11 components) enables the integration of the seconds display into the double tourbillon. The [Super] Freak’s miniaturised differential (5mm, with 69 micro-components, including eight ceramic ball bearings) synchronises the performance of the two tourbillons and regulates energy transmission to the gimbal (with two transmission axes spanning 12mm), ensuring precision, stability and reliability.

Made from a polycrystalline material called Nanosital, the transparent blue hour disc below completes a rotation every 12 hours to display the hours. Both the hour and minute arrowhead indicators are coated with white Super-LumiNova.

The Freak was the first to integrate time-setting into the bezel, truly engaging the wearer with the beating heart of the timepiece. The movement can also be wound through the case back. While this marvel makes a substantial statement on the wrist, its open-worked architecture, skeletonised movement, and extensive use of silicon and titanium components make it surprisingly lighter than expected.

Together with improved ergonomics and a reduced size, this wondrous timepiece is a comfortable daily wearer. The watch is presented on a light grey rubber strap with a white gold buckle.

POA, Boutique Haute Horlogerie Cape Town, 021-418-1899 or ulysse-nardin.com

From the June issue of Wanted, 2026