Vintage treatment

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Few names in modern luxury carry the universal authority of Rolex. Founded in 1905 by Hans Wilsdorf, the maison built its reputation on a simple promise: precision, durability and elegance in equal measure. Over the course of the 20th century, Rolex evolved into a global symbol of achievement, worn by explorers, heads of state, athletes, artists, musicians and collectors who understood something fundamental about excellence — it requires a strong dose of individual mettle, but is always measured in the consistent application to detail.

Excellence, however, is defined not only by what is created but also by the company that is kept along the way. In South Africa, one of Rolex’s oldest and most distinguished retail relationships is that with Charles Greig, a true family enterprise whose own story mirrors the endurance and exactitude of the Swiss brand it represents.

A portrait of Charles Greig, founder of Charles Greig Jewellers, Johannesburg, 1899. (Judd van Rensburg)

That partnership stretches back more than a century, making Charles Greig quite possibly one of the oldest Rolex retailers in the world. This is a remarkable distinction and is rooted in something deeper than longevity. Such a relationship survives because of shared values: trust, craftsmanship, discretion, and a belief that true luxury must stand the test of time.

To understand Charles Greig, we should turn our gaze to the final years of the 19th century. In 1894, the RMS Scot entered Table Bay through the early morning mist, carrying among its passengers a young watchmaker from Aberdeen named Charles Greig. He had travelled south to seek opportunity in a land transformed by the gold and diamond rush. After a brief spell in the Eastern Cape, he moved inland to the booming mining town of Joburg, where in 1899 he founded the business that still bears his name.

A Rolex cushion-shaped wristwatch from the Charles Greig archive, circa 1920s. (Judd van Rensburg)

Joburg was then a burgeoning city in the making: rough, restless, and driven by frontier ambitions. Amid the dust and feverish speculation, Greig introduced something aspirational and more enduring than sudden wealth and jackpots — he brought the measured discipline of Scottish watchmaking, where patience, technical skill and accuracy were prized above display. This ethos has defined the business for generations.

The early decades were marked by upheaval. Greig temporarily closed his premises to serve in the Anglo-Boer War, later returning to continue the enterprise. Despite plague, depression, and political change, the family business endured. As Joburg matured into one of the great cities of the southern hemisphere, Charles Greig became part of its civic fabric, serving miners, industrialists, society figures and discerning private clients alike, who all walked through their discreet doors and became part of a delightful and fascinating trove of stories preserved in the Greig archive.

A vintage Rolex pocket watch retailed by Charles Greig & Son. (Judd van Rensburg)

The arrival of Rolex was fortuitous. Here were two institutions founded within a few years of each other, on different continents but animated by similar ideals. Rolex pursued horological innovation with relentless focus. Charles Greig cultivated a reputation for knowledge, integrity and impeccable service. Together, they formed a partnership that has outlived fashions, crises, and eras.

Subsequent generations of the Greig family have expanded the company’s expertise. Charles Hector Greig carried the founder’s vision forward, while David Greig returned from Switzerland trained in watchmaking and gemmology, bringing European sophistication back to South Africa. Later generations deepened the house’s reputation in jewellery design, rare stones and watch connoisseurship. Throughout, the business has remained family-led, now entering its fifth generation with Christopher, Donald, Richard and Tammy Greig shaping its next chapter.

Five generations of the Greig family, with portraits of their predecessors. (Judd van Rensburg)

Today, the unveiling of new Rolex boutiques in Cape Town and Joburg represents more than a retail expansion. It is the continuation of a rare legacy that connects two great South African cities and two historic names. Joburg offers energy, commerce and momentum. Cape Town brings heritage, coastal elegance and international ease. Charles Greig moves naturally between them, carrying a story that belongs to both.

In an era of speed and disposability, the union of Charles Greig and Rolex offers a much more nuanced idea of value. It speaks of objects made to last, relationships built slowly and reputations earned over lifetimes.

charlesgreig.co.za | rolex.com

From the May issue of Wanted, 2026