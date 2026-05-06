A closer look at Chopard’s “Miracles” collection

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There is a particular kind of attention that distinguishes a great jeweller from a merely accomplished one. It is not the carat weight of the stones nor the intricacy of the setting, but rather the quality of looking. The willingness to pause, to notice, and to find something worth preserving in the ordinary fabric of a day.

This, at heart, is what Chopard’s Red Carpet Collection 2026 is about. Unveiled each year on the occasion of the Cannes Film Festival, where the Maison has been an official partner for nearly two decades, the collection arrives this season under the title “Miracles”. And it carries with it a quietly compelling idea: that the extraordinary is not somewhere else; it is here, in the shift of afternoon light, in the silhouette of a passing cloud, in a flower that blooms in a colour you somehow did not see coming.

Phoenix brooch in 18-carat ethical rose gold and titanium, set with pear‑shaped and round‑cut emeralds, pear‑shaped tanzanites, brilliant‑cut multicoloured sapphires, brilliant‑cut amethysts, and brilliant‑cut diamonds. (Supplied)

Caroline Scheufele, Chopard’s co-president and artistic director, has long used the annual Cannes collection as a kind of creative journal. A chance to translate a feeling, a preoccupation, or simply a way of moving through the world into haute joaillerie. This year, the feeling is both personal and widely recognisable. “Miracles are often modest,” she says. “They are born of a detail, a light, an unexpected emotion. This collection is an invitation to look at them differently.”

It is a generous thought and one that could easily tip into sentimentality. It does not. The collection feels considered rather than wistful — the work of someone who has spent time with the idea rather than simply arriving at a theme.

Butterfly ring in 18-carat ethical white gold set with pear-shaped, round-shaped, marquise-cut and oval-shaped diamonds. (Supplied)

That same quality of attention defines how the pieces are made. In Chopard’s Haute Joaillerie ateliers in Geneva, artisans work with a patience that is almost difficult to imagine. Jewellers shape ethical gold with the care of someone who understands that this particular combination of material and intention will not come again. Gemsetters place diamonds, sapphires and tourmalines one by one. Lapidaries spend hours coaxing light from the interior of stones that have, in some cases, been waiting underground for rather longer than any of us have been paying attention. Some finished pieces represent dozens of hours of work. The number, when you sit with it, is striking.

What emerges carries a warmth that technical descriptions can only partially account for. A necklace conceived around the meeting of earth and sky is built around an 88-carat Royal Blue sapphire, with cascading rows of sapphires and aquamarines fanning outward like light caught on moving water. It is a substantial, beautiful thing, and it wears its ambition lightly.

Necklace in 18-carat ethical white gold, centred on a majestic 88-carat cushion-cut Royal Blue sapphire, with cascading strands of oval-cut sapphires and aquamarines, as well as round-cut and pear-shaped diamonds. (Supplied)

A phoenix brooch in ethical rose gold and titanium does something similar, its emerald and multicoloured sapphire plumage frozen mid-flight with just enough movement to make you look twice. A carp brooch ripples with diamond and sapphire scales that somehow manage to suggest water without being literal about it. These are pieces with a point of view, small and considered acts of imagination set in precious materials.

Another charming piece is perhaps the most hidden. A secret watch shaped as a butterfly resting on a flower closes its wing gently over the dial, tucking time away behind diamonds and sapphires. It is the sort of object that rewards a second look, which is rather the point of the whole collection.

Secret watch in the form of a butterfly on a flower, in 18-carat ethical white gold and titanium, set with diamonds and yellow, pink and orange sapphires, all brilliant-cut. Satin strap. (Supplied)

At Cannes, where grand gestures are something of a local tradition, that instinct for understatement feels like its own kind of confidence. Cinema, after all, is also in the business of asking people to look more carefully and to find something moving in the details they might otherwise have walked straight past. This collection simply makes that argument in sapphires.

Wanted