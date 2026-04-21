Precision, pared back at Watches & Wonders 2026 day four

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Vacheron Constantin

The Vacheron Constantin Overseas Self-Winding Ultra-Thin. (Supplied)

Novelty: Overseas Self-Winding Ultra-Thin

What’s new? The new Calibre 2550 self-winding ultra-thin movement is the main event, but is housed in a gorgeous new 39.5mm platinum time-only Overseas with a sunburst satin-finished salmon-lacquered dial. The Calibre 2550 builds on the legacy of the legendary Calibre 1120 from 1968, applying the manufacture’s newest innovations.

The Vacheron Constantin Overseas Self-Winding Ultra-Thin. (Supplied)

Key features: Taking seven years, the watchmakers and engineers had to rethink the movement architecture to improve efficiency. To achieve this, the micro-rotor is integrated directly into the mainplate to minimise height while maximising winding efficiency, and a suspended double barrel helps to extend the power reserve to 80 hours. The gear train also had to be reconfigured to operate on a single level. The case, bracelet and clasp are platinum, and at just 7.35mm thick, this is also the thinnest Overseas model. The model comes with two easily interchangeable strap options in rubber and leather.

The Vacheron Constantin Overseas Self-Winding Ultra-Thin. (Supplied)

Inside: The more efficient and robust Calibre 2550 self-winding ultra-thin (2.4mm) manufacture movement with 80 hours of power reserve. The movement features high-end hand finishing that meets the Hallmark of Geneva requirements.

www.Vacheron-Constantin.com

A Lange & Söhne

The A Lange & Söhne Lange 1 Tourbillon Perpetual Calendar ‘Lumen’. (Supplied)

Novelty: Lange 1 Tourbillon Perpetual Calendar ‘Lumen’

What’s new? A truly radiant update to the German luxury watchmaker’s most complicated reference, which was first introduced in 2012. These include a semi-transparent sapphire dial, dramatic staging of luminous elements and new day/night indication integrated into the moon-phase display.

The A Lange & Söhne Lange 1 Tourbillon Perpetual Calendar ‘Lumen’. (Supplied)

Key features: Two grand complications are incorporated into this new 41.9mm platinum version of the distinctive Lange 1 design: a tourbillon with stop seconds; and a perpetual calendar with moon-phase display and integrated day/night indication, leap year indicator, outer month ring, and characteristic jumping date windows. All indications glow impressively in the dark.

The A Lange & Söhne Lange 1 Tourbillon Perpetual Calendar ‘Lumen’. (Supplied)

Inside: The highly complex manufacture calibre L225.1 is on full view through the new sapphire dial and caseback.

alange-soehne.com