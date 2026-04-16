Watches & Wonders 2026 day two: complexity meets refinement

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ArtyA Geneva

Novelty: Complexity

What’s new? A world-first, featuring two inclined tourbillons, or Cônillon, with a differential that maintains perfectly balanced energy distribution between the two. Unlike traditional tourbillons that rotate on a horizontal plane, the balance wheel axis of a Cônillon rotates on a conical path. This allows the mechanism to compensate for gravity in multiple positions simultaneously, improving accuracy.

The ArtyA Geneva Complexity Dual-Inclined Tourbillon (Supplied)

Key features: This family of maverick watchmakers, headed by ArtyA founder Yvan Arpa have been trailblazers of sapphire watchmaking and innovative design for 17 years. The 42x48x13mm sapphire “360-degree” case of the Complexity has a fluid aesthetic with bowed contours that cocoon the movement. Two domes, at 12 o’clock and 6 o’clock, act as natural magnifying lenses for each tourbillon. Minimalist shot-blasted matte dial features hand mirror-polished applied indices. Limited to nine individually numbered pieces.

Inside: Manual winding proprietary calibre Complexity-01 developed in collaboration with Purtec Sàrl. Each Cônillon completes a full rotation in just 30 seconds.

artya.com/product-page/complexity

Chopard

The Chopard L.U.C 1860 Chronometer (Supplied)

Novelty: L.U.C 1860 Chronometer

What’s new? Chopard introduced a new edition of its original, iconic L.U.C 1860 model to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Chopard Manufacture in Fleurier. While it maintains the spirit of the original, this novelty also integrates the latest movement technology.

The Chopard L.U.C 1860 Chronometer (Supplied)

Key features: 36.5mm Lucent Steel case with an 18-carat white gold dial, hand‑guilloché with a sunburst pattern and finished in cool “Areuse Blue” inspired by the river flowing near the Manufacture in the Val-de-Travers region. Satin‑brushed chapter ring, Chevron‑shaped hour markers and Dauphine hands are polished white gold for clarity and balance. Small seconds subdial at 6 o’clock completes the symmetry.

Inside: Exquisitely finished, the new 3.30mm thin automatic L.U.C Calibre 96.40-L is a direct evolution of the ultra-thin L.U.C 96.01-L, Chopard’s first movement designed and manufactured in 1996. Features a gold micro‑rotor that efficiently winds two stacked barrels and provides a 65-hour power reserve. COSC‑certified and includes a stop‑seconds function.

chopard.com/en-us