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The first day of Watches & Wonders Geneva 2026 set a measured but compelling tone, with brands opting for considered evolution over overt spectacle. From quiet nods to heritage to moments of real technical ambition, the releases reflect an industry balancing legacy with innovation. Here, our resident watch expert Gary Cotterell selects the standout pieces that defined day one.

Rolex

The Rolex Oyster Perpetual 41 in yellow Rolesor. (Supplied)

Novelty: Oyster Perpetual 41 in yellow Rolesor

What’s new? Not much, but it does mark the beginning of a much bigger centenary celebration of the legendary waterproof Oyster case.

Key features: An unusual interpretation for Rolex of a gold-and-steel material combination, featuring a yellow gold bezel but with its Oyster bracelet completely in steel. The Twinlock crown is yellow gold with “100” in relief. On the slate grey dial “100 years” replaces “Swiss Made”, and “Rolex” and squares at each five-minute marker are presented in emblematic green. Waterproof to 100m.

Inside: Self-winding manufacture Calibre 3230

Ulysse Nardin

The Ulysse Nardin [Super] Freak 44mm in white gold. (Supplied)

Novelty: [Super] Freak 44mm white gold

What’s new? UN celebrates the 25th anniversary of the iconic Freak and its unique flying carousel movement with “the most complicated time-only watch ever made”.

The Ulysse Nardin [Super] Freak 44mm in white gold. (Supplied)

Key features: With more than 100 new tools required to assemble 511 components — less than 3% of which are motionless — this timepiece is about as complex to assemble as a fighter jet. It features three world firsts, which include a double flying tourbillon — both inclined and rotating in opposite directions — the smallest gimbal system for seconds display, and the smallest differential inspired by the auto industry to regulate the tourbillons. It has a 44mm white gold case.

Inside: In-house self-winding UN-252, powered by the highly efficient patented automatic Grinder winding system.

Van Cleef & Arpels

The Van Cleef & Arpels Midnight Jour Nuit Phase de Lune 42mm in white gold. (Supplied)

Novelty: Midnight Jour Nuit Phase de Lune 42mm white gold

What’s new? A poetic timepiece that observes the various lunar phases as well as day/night displays through two overlapping complications.

The Van Cleef & Arpels Midnight Jour Nuit Phase de Lune 42mm in white gold. (Supplied)

Key features: A black Murano aventurine glass sky dial features a guilloché golden sun that appears during the day until it gradually sets to welcome a white mother-of-pearl moon. The lunar display is enhanced by a subtle shift in the moon’s appearance over its eternal 29.5-day cycle. This magical animation is available on demand even when hidden during daytime behind the shroud as the dial rotates 360° for about 10 seconds.

Inside: Self-winding mechanical movement equipped with a specialised 24-hour module.

Parmigiani Fleurier

The Parmigiani Fleurier Tonda PF Chronographe Mystérieux 40mm in polished and satin-finished stainless steel with a platinum knurled bezel. (Supplied)

Novelty: Tonda PF Chronographe Mystérieux 40mm in polished and satin-finished stainless steel with a platinum knurled bezel.

What’s new? This is the most elegant and discrete chronograph, featuring disappearing hands. Completes a trilogy that includes the magnificent GMT Rattrapante and Minute Rattrapante.

The Parmigiani Fleurier Tonda PF Chronographe Mystérieux 40mm in polished and satin-finished stainless steel with a platinum knurled bezel. (Supplied)

Key features: At rest, the timepiece is a three-hand Tonda PF. The first press of the mono-pusher at 7.30 deploys the three rhodium-plated chronographhands,s which perform an instantaneous flyback to 12 o’clock, where they are immediately set in motion. Simultaneously, the rose gold hour and minute hands of civil time appear. A second press stops the chronograph to indicate the measured time. A third press realigns the rhodium-plated hands precisely with the rose gold hands ofthe currentt time, and the seconds hand resumes its natural motion. Also features a signature hand-crafted Grain d’Orge guilloché dial rendered in Mineral Blue, and knurled platinum bezel. Polished and satin-finished steel. Water resistance to 100m.

Inside: Automatic Calibre PF053 integrated column-wheel chronograph movement, beating at 28,800 vph (4 Hz) and offering a 60-hour power reserve.

Tudor

The Tudor Black Bay Ceramic 41mm (Supplied)

Novelty: Black Bay Ceramic 41mm

What’s new? The new ceramic three-link bracelet turns Tudor’s 2021 release into the brand’s first full ceramitimepiece and possibly the most affordable on the market.

Key features: Stealth “blacked-out” dial aesthetic. These timepieces also undergo rigorous METAS Master Chronometer certification. Lightweight but robust and impervious to magnetic fields below 15,000 gauss. Waterproof to 200m.

Inside: COSC-certified self-winding manufacture Calibre MT5602-U with 70-hour power reserve.