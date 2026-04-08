About time: Rolex refreshes its iconic chronograph

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The Rolex Oyster Perpetual Cosmograph Daytona brings a more understated edge to one of the brand’s most recognisable chronographs. Crafted in 18ct white gold, the 40mm case is paired with a black Cerachrom bezel, complete with a tachymetric scale for measuring speed.

The steel and bright black dial is clean and highly legible, with snailed counters and 18ct gold hour markers treated with Chromalight. Powered by Rolex’s calibre 4131, the self-winding movement offers a 72-hour power reserve and precise timekeeping.

A key update is the Oysterflex bracelet, which combines flexible metal blades with a black elastomer coating, offering durability with a more comfortable, modern fit. Water-resistant to 100m, the Daytona remains rooted in performance, while its refined materials give it a quieter, more contemporary presence.

Oyster Perpetual Cosmograph Daytona watch in 18ct white gold with a steel and bright black dial and an Oyster bracelet, featuring an 18ct white-gold bezel with an engraved tachymetric scale, R1,007,800, Rolex.

Main image production: Sahil Harilal

Main image photography: Judd van Rensburg

Stockist:

Rolex: Rolex.com

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