Blast from the past: Swatch NEON

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Established in 1983, Swatch helped revive the Swiss watch industry during the quartz crisis by injecting a sense of joie de vivre and vibrant youth culture through bold, artistic and often provocative advertising.

Yet, despite being pitched as affordable plastic fashion accessories, Swatch managed to transform what was essentially seen as disposable into lasting, collectible global cultural icons. Campaigns embraced vibrant colour, pop art and dynamic graphics that mirrored the fashion trends and action-sports styling of the 1980s.

Whether you’re admitting your age through pure nostalgic desire or simply in need of some playful, feel-good energy in these way-too-heavy times, the new line-up of Swatch NEONs is amplified with electrifying colour and refined profiles inspired by some of the most expressive and collectible releases of the 80s and 90s.

From left: The Swatch Flumotions, Signal Flag, Emerald Chrono, 1991 Skychart, Seppia and Hielo models. (Supplied)

Among the six new additions to the NEON Collection, the iconic Flumotions from 1988 is reimagined in a slim Skin Classic case, popping with fluorescent colour and bold graphics, while the new Signal Flag maxes out on the palette of the 1990 original. The Emerald Chrono playfully updates the 1986 Emerald Diver with a vibrant new colour scheme and the addition of a chronograph. The 1991 Skychart, with its characteristic date window, is made over in translucent electric green, dark blue and deep purple, with dramatic pops of pink. The Seppia draws inspiration from a 1994 Aquachrono special edition, reinterpreted here with a Big Bold personality in black and contrasting neon. Similarly, the 25mm Hielo from 1993 is boldly reimagined in a contemporary 47mm case.

The Swatch NEON Emerald Chrono and the Swatch Flumotions. (Supplied)

Encouragingly, Swatch is actively moving away from traditional petroleum-based plastics, with many of these releases now produced from bio-sourced plastic derived from castor oil. While silicone is not biodegradable, as a strap material it offers a durable, non-toxic alternative to certain plastics. However, Swatch’s primary sustainability focus lies in the broader adoption of bio-sourced materials and bioceramic (a blend of zirconium ceramic and bio-sourced plastic) for cases and, in some instances, straps.

From R1,920 at swatch.com/en-za/neon or Swatch boutiques nationwide.