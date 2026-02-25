Tudor Ranger 36mm: A move in time

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

At the beginning of a new year, many of us feel the familiar urge to recalibrate: to make better use of our time, to plan more carefully, to move more efficiently. Yet while we can look back on the past, we cannot change it. And while we imagine the future endlessly, we have little control over it either — except for how we listen, show up, and act in the present moment.

A reflection on time, even in its most abstract forms, inevitably confronts what it is to be human. If we read “human being” not as a fixed noun but as a verb-state — as a process of becoming — then being human becomes a practice: behaving with care, attentiveness, and compassion; acting in accordance with our deeper nature; and learning to live gently within impermanence. We are beings shaped by time, and what we do with our time matters.

Over the past two years, I’ve spent many hours walking through the Cape Town CBD with a renewed attentiveness. Guided by the simple practice of deep listening, these walks have been voluntary interruptions in the rush and noise of urban life — moments of presence where the city reveals itself not as a background but as a living, breathing field of relationships.

In the mid-1950s, French theorist Guy Debord and the Situationist International group described this sort of attentiveness through the concept of the dérive: drifting through the city guided not by efficiency or destination but by mood, atmosphere, and curiosity. It was a way of engaging the urban landscape with all the senses within its rich palimpsest — participatory rather than detached. This practice is rooted in psychogeography, the science of how environments affect our emotions and behaviour. In our hyper-mediated age, such drifting feels quietly radical.

It was in this spirit, moving between city streets, wilder landscapes, and the ocean, that I spent the festive season with a Tudor Ranger on my wrist. Ask an adult or child to draw an analogue wristwatch, and it would probably resemble the Ranger. This is the quintessential time-only utilitarian watch: a robust brushed-steel case, a highly legible domed dial, and large Arabic numerals, built for the curious mind and adventurous soul. The matt “Dune White” dials are a subtle nod to Tudor’s association with the Dakar Rally as official timekeeper of “the world’s toughest race”. Nothing more than what’s needed, and nothing less.

The design references the Tudor Oyster Prince watches used by members of the British North Greenland Expedition, a scientific polar mission of the early 1950s. These watches were made to withstand extreme cold, securing the brand’s reputation for robust and field-tested watches. The Ranger speaks to exploration not as spectacle but as endurance and presence.

The vintage sizing of the recently released 36mm models builds on the existing 39mm range launched in 2022. While they are first and foremost expedition tool watches, they are also dressy enough to explore the social field. Inside beats the COSC-certified in-house Manufacture Calibre MT5400, offering a healthy 70-hour power reserve. The Ranger is waterproof to 100m and is presented on a khaki-green fabric Nato strap with red and beige stripes or a three-link steel bracelet with a folding clasp featuring the Tudor “T-fit” safety catch.

Today, it’s hard to imagine navigating the world without GPS and smart devices. Yet not so long ago, we found our way just fine — sometimes even getting a little lost along the way. As Swiss explorer Bertrand Piccard once pointed out to me, drifting off course is not failure but an opportunity to learn — a sentiment often echoed by Nelson Mandela.

In a world that increasingly steals our attention and outsources memory and navigation, a watch such as the Ranger feels less like an instrument of efficiency and more like a reminder to slow down, to pay attention, to trust ourselves again. It may be designed as an expedition tool watch, but perhaps its greatest utility lies closer to home, in how it invites us to inhabit time, rather than chase it.

Tudor Ranger 36mm: R67,100 with steel bracelet, R60,800 on fabric strap.

From the February issue of Wanted.