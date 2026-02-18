Seiko’s 60 years beneath the surface

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Seiko may not have been first to market with commercially available diver’s watches, but it is among the oldest, most popular and most respected brands in the category. That reputation was forged with its very first diver’s watch released in 1965, the self-winding “62MAS” (Ref. 6217-8000/1) with water resistance to 150m. The “62” referred to the movement calibre 6217A, while the “MAS” stood for ‘autoMAtic Selfdater’.

The original 1965 Seiko 62MAS (Supplied)

Over the decades, this foundation evolved into a cult following, built on Seiko’s consistent delivery of high-quality, robust and precise tool watches at accessible price points. Few models illustrate this better than the much-loved and long-serving SKX007 (7S26 series). Celebrations began last year to mark six decades of Seiko divers, now anchored within the brand’s Prospex (Professional Specifications) collection — notably the specialised “Sea” series, encompassing iconic modern and heritage models, alongside premium offerings such as the LX Line, Marinemaster and King Turtle. More affordable alternatives include the Seiko 5 Sports SKX line, often seen as the spiritual successor to the 007, though at 10 bar it lacks the original’s 200m depth rating and ISO certification.

Seiko is also the watch brand most closely associated with Padi (Professional Association of Diving Instructors), which celebrates its 60th anniversary this year. Founded in 1966 in Illinois by scuba equipment salesman John Cronin and swimming coach Ralph Erickson, Padi emerged from concerns about diver safety and training standards. What began as a pragmatic response has since grown into a global movement, providing novice divers of any age with the education, skills and confidence to safely explore the underwater world. I was first introduced to the Padi community and immense wonders of the deep when I became Padi-certified in 1999, and vividly recall on my first open-water dive off the coast of Mozambique being so struck with awe that I almost forgot to breathe. Each subsequent dive has been unique and just as awe-inspiring.

The Seiko Prospex 1965 Heritage Diver’s Watch - 60th Anniversary Limited Edition. (Supplied)

Since 2016, Seiko has been an official Padi partner, producing numerous Prospex special editions bearing the Padi logo and often with the signature red-and-blue colour scheme. The 40mm Seiko Prospex 1965 Heritage Diver Padi Special Edition (SPB501) 300m was released in mid-2025 and reinterprets the original “62MAS”. Priced at R49,995, it features a green textured dial that evokes the shimmering light and rippling surface of the ocean as seen from underwater. While Seiko is currently focused on its 145th anniversary releases, there are sure to be a couple more Padi novelties in the works.

The 40mm Seiko Prospex 1965 Heritage Diver PADI Special Edition (SPB501) 300m was released mid-2025. (Supplied)

Beyond aesthetics, the partnership is grounded in the shared values of safety, reliability and a deep commitment to marine conservation. Seiko also supports the Padi Aware Foundation’s Dive Against Debris initiative, which reinforces a relationship that extends well beyond the wrist, into the oceans themselves.

seikowatches.com / seikostore.co.za