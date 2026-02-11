Cartier’s star-studded awards season

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

From Grammys to global premieres, Cartier jewels defined some of the season’s most memorable red-carpet moments.

With awards season and movie premieres in full swing, Cartier has been behind a host of standout jewellery moments, adorning some of our favourite stars. Here, we round up the most memorable looks.

Olivia Dean shines at the 68th Grammy Awards

Olivia Dean speaks onstage during the 68th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/KEVIN WINTER (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

British singer-songwriter Olivia Dean was a vision at the Grammys on February 1. Taking to the stage in a little red dress for her performance of Man I Need, she paired the look with striking pieces from Cartier’s Clash de Cartier collection: Clash de Cartier earrings, an 18k rose gold Clash de Cartier ring with red agate, and an 18k yellow gold Clash de Cartier ring.

Clash de Cartier earrings and 18k gold rings set with red agate. Picture: SUPPLIED (Supplied)

A reinvigoration of the Maison’s design heritage, Clash de Cartier is defined by its dynamic geometry, studs, beads and clous carrés forming a distinctive, moving mesh. The bold yet playful jewellery perfectly complemented the rising star’s modern, youthful style.

Timothée Chalamet at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards

Timothée Chalamet wearing Cartier perfection: the Panthère necklace in 18k white gold with diamonds, emeralds and onyx. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/TOMMASO BODDI (Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)

It boy Timothée Chalamet won big at the Golden Globes, taking home Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy for Marty Supreme. But his jewellery game was just as strong, wearing a fabulous Panthère de Cartier necklace in 18k white gold, set with diamonds, emeralds and onyx.

The Cartier Panthère necklace in 18k white gold with diamonds, emeralds and onyx. Picture: SUPPLIED (Supplied)

The Panthère is one of Cartier’s most iconic symbols, and this delicate necklace perfectly complemented Chalamet’s look. Perhaps a little inspiration for local men ready to branch out on the jewellery front.

Jacob Elordi at the world premiere of Wuthering Heights

Jacob Elordi at the 'Wuthering Heights' world premiere in Los Angeles, California. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ARAYA DOHENY (Araya Doheny/Variety via Getty Images)

While Jacob Elordi’s latest film, Wuthering Heights (directed by Saltburn’s Emerald Fennell), may have stirred controversy among die-hard Emily Brontë fans, there’s no denying that Elordi is cutting a fine figure on the awards circuit. The actor has been turning heads at premieres and events, including the world premiere of the film in Los Angeles at the end of January.

Elordi wore Cartier stud earrings, a bracelet, a ring and a statement tie pin. Picture: SUPPLIED (Supplied)

The Cartier ambassador and man of the moment wore Bottega Veneta, accessorised with a striking selection of Cartier jewels: a C de Cartier stud earring in 18k white gold with diamonds, an 18k white gold Santos de Cartier bracelet set with rubies and diamonds, and an 18k white gold Broderie de Cartier ring with diamonds. Our favourite, however, was the Cartier Héritage tie pin in 18k white gold, set with rubies and diamonds, worn confidently on his lapel.

And if a bold red isn’t your vibe, the tie pin is also available in sapphire, emerald and onyx. The Wanted team are huge fans of men in jewellery, which feels especially timely as the 2026 awards season sees a growing trend of men embracing bolder accessories, from brooches and rings to necklaces. We love Elordi’s choice.

Tara Emad at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs’ Cartier High Jewellery Dinner

Tara Emad in a dazzling menagerie of Faune et Flore de Cartier at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs’ High Jewellery Dinner, including crocodile-themed earrings, a necklace, a bracelet and a ring. Picture: SUPPLIED (Supplied)

While she may not yet be a household name in South Africa, Egyptian actress and model Tara Emad knows how to wear jewellery. The Maison ambassador attended an intimate, black-tie dinner hosted by Cartier at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris to celebrate the third chapter of the brand’s En Équilibre high jewellery collection.

Cartier's Faune et Flore de Cartier including crocodile-themed earrings, a necklace, a bracelet and a ring. (Supplied)

Celebrities were out in full force, but we couldn’t help being green with envy over Emad’s jaw-dropping selection of Faune et Flore de Cartier pieces. The look included crocodile-motif earrings in pavé white gold set with emeralds and diamonds and a matching necklace, bracelet and ring, all crafted in pavé white gold with emeralds and diamonds.

With the brand renowned for its flora- and fauna-inspired creations, this cool crocodile moment felt quintessentially Cartier.

Naomi Watts at the New York premiere of Love Story: John F Kennedy Jnr & Carolyn Bessette

Australian actress Naomi Watts shines in a Balenciaga dress, paired with a stunning pair of Reflection de Cartier earrings in 18k white gold and diamonds, at the premiere of Love Story: John F Kennedy Jnr & Carolyn Bessette. Picture: INVISION/EVAN AGOSTINI (Evan Agostini/Invision)

Naomi Watts wore Cartier to the New York premiere of Ryan Murphy’s new series Love Story: John F Kennedy Jnr & Carolyn Bessette on February 3. Playing Jackie Kennedy, she leaned into the glamour in a Balenciaga gown with a subtle mid-century mood.

Reflection de Cartier earrings in 18k white gold and diamonds. Picture: SUPPLIED (Supplied)

She finished the look with Reflection de Cartier earrings in 18k white gold and diamonds. The collection is modern and architectural, designed to play with symmetry and light. By mixing diamond cuts — brilliant, baguette, princess and trilliant — each piece feels sculptural, catching the light from every angle and showcasing Cartier’s signature stone-setting craft. The earrings are set with 24 baguette-cut diamonds totalling 5.63 carats, paired with four princess-cut diamonds and two trilliant-cut diamonds.

Cartier.com