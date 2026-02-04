In plain sight

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The H. Moser & Cie Endeavour Collection captures the hallmarks of the brand’s modern renaissance: restraint, purity and elegant classical proportions. While the company itself dates back to 1828, within the Moser universe the Endeavour line unites traditional watchmaking prowess with understated contemporary style. It is a clear expression of the Maison’s philosophy, shaped during the relaunch under the stewardship of the Meylan family in the early 2010s and instrumental in defining the brand’s independent, creative spirit.

As the core collection, Endeavour is known for its minimalist, dress-leaning aesthetic, often featuring Moser’s signature fumé and Vantablack dials, as well as Concept Series watches that are entirely devoid of logos and markers.

The HMC 814 is a fully skeletonised evolution of the familiar in-house automatic HMC 804 calibre. (Supplied)

At Moser, minimalism is not merely a style but a philosophy. Echoing Mies van der Rohe’s adage that “less is more”, it involves stripping away anything deemed superfluous — an approach perhaps best exemplified by the ingenious, pared-back Perpetual Calendar “Smoked Salmon”. The new 40mm red gold Endeavour Tourbillon Skeleton takes this thinking even further by exposing the striking simplicity of the movement itself.

Skeletonised and elegant, the Endeavour Tourbillon exposes the movement without sacrificing refinement. (Supplied)

First introduced in the Streamliner collection two years ago, the HMC 814 is a fully skeletonised evolution of the familiar in-house automatic HMC 804 calibre used, for example, in the Tourbillon Concept. Here, it has been opened up to reveal the gear train, barrel and underlying structure, while retaining the core technical architecture: a one-minute flying tourbillon; the “floating” high-precision Straumann double hairspring (developed by sister company Precision Engineering); and Moser’s automatic bi-directional pawl winding system.

Golden hands and indices add a subtle classical touch to this distinctly contemporary piece. The flying tourbillon commands attention at six o’clock, while the open-worked barrel allows the wearer a clear view of the mainspring in action.

