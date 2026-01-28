Rolex expands its footprint with new Sandton City boutique

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Sandton City is forever evolving. New boutiques appear and old pop-ups disappear almost as quickly, so it comes as little surprise to find a polished new addition in the mall’s Diamond Walk.

The latest arrival is a dedicated Rolex boutique, launched by leading watch and fine jewellery company Shemer Jewellers, further expanding the brand’s presence in South Africa and signalling a continued investment in the local market.

Designed to support long-term client relationships, the boutique forms part of a broader strategy to offer environments that prioritise service, comfort and thoughtful engagement.

Shemer Jewellers’ new Rolex boutique in Sandton City spans 200 m², blending contemporary architecture with signature Rolex design elements. (Supplied)

Spanning 200m² the space has been designed to feel immersive without being imposing. Contemporary architecture is paired with warm materials and familiar Rolex design elements, creating a setting that feels considered and calm. Private consultation areas and generous display galleries are arranged to allow visitors to explore the collection at their own pace.

Owner Alan Carrington (Supplied)

Shemer Jewellers’ relationship with Rolex spans more than three decades, having represented the brand in Bedfordview for more than 30 years. According to owner Alan Carrington, the Sandton City boutique represents a natural progression. “We are proud to expand Rolex’s presence in South Africa while continuing to uphold the standards of quality and service the brand is known for,” he says.

Developed in close collaboration with Rolex architects, the boutique reflects the brand’s visual language in subtle, architectural ways. The fluted bezel, a signature of many Rolex watches, is echoed in fluted travertine wall treatments. while overhead custom Cyclops lamps reference the domed Cyclops lens found on many Rolex timepieces.

Modern materials and thoughtful design combine to create a calm, immersive environment dedicated entirely to Rolex. (Supplied)

A Verde Alpi marble wall anchors the reception area, drawing inspiration from the marine world that has long been associated with Rolex. An adjoining lounge offers a more intimate setting, with new stucco wall treatments adding texture and depth. Seating areas, including a bar-style counter and velvet-upholstered bench alcoves, are designed for unhurried conversations and personalised consultations.

Entirely dedicated to Rolex, the boutique offers visitors a focused environment to discover new and authentic timepieces.

The new Rolex Boutique is located at Shop 28 in the Diamond Walk at Sandton City Shopping Centre.