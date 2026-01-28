Jiamini’s sculptural language of self-belief

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A model wears the dramatic Wamunyu Collar in 18kt gold-plated brass, paired with the Mumbuni Ear Cuff in 24kt gold-plated brass.

Since its founding in 2016, Nairobi-based luxury brand Jiamini has celebrated strength, elegance and self-belief. Its name — meaning “believe in yourself” — reflects a philosophy that fashion is affirmation, not mere adornment. Each piece tells a story of meticulous craftsmanship, passed down through generations and brought to life with care, intention and artistry.

Celebrating Kenya’s rich artisanal diversity, the brand reinterprets traditional techniques through a modern, ethical and sustainable lens, creating jewellery and accessories that are as meaningful as they are beautiful.

We speak with Jennifer Mulli, creative director of Jiamini, about the brand’s ethos, creative process and the inspirations behind its iconic designs.

For Wanted readers discovering Jiamini for the first time, can you tell us about the brand and the vision behind it?

Founded in Nairobi, Jiamini is a family-run luxury fashion and accessories brand rooted in African craftsmanship and cultural heritage. Handcrafted in Kenya, the brand blends timeless traditions with contemporary design, using renewable materials and refined techniques to create pieces that are both sustainable and enduring.

A model showcases the Matuu Spine Cuffs in 24-caraat gold-plated brass, paired with the Mtwana Neck Piece in 24-carat gold-plated brass, leather and glass beads. (Kadara Enyeasi)

Jiamini, a Swahili word meaning “believe in yourself”, is guided by the philosophy that fashion is not merely adornment but affirmation. Each creation reflects intentional design, artisanal excellence and inner conviction, celebrating strength, elegance and authenticity.

Committed to preserving heritage while empowering local artisans, Jiamini redefines luxury as essence over excess, crafting meaningful pieces that honour identity, presence and the timeless act of becoming.

How would you describe the aesthetic and signature elements that define a Jiamini piece?

The Jiamini aesthetic embodies self-assured grace, where strength meets restraint and heritage is expressed through modern, sculptural form. Architectural lines, balanced curves and thoughtful proportions create pieces reduced to their essence. Timeless, deliberate and powerful without excess.

Inspired by the organic curves of the vertebrae, the Mini Mumbuni Ear Cuff is handcrafted in Kenya from 24-carat gold-plated, ethically sourced brass. Each piece bears the unique imprint of the artisan’s hand, ensuring that no two cuffs are ever alike. (Kadara Enyeasi)

Rooted in African craftsmanship and abstracted ancestral motifs, Jiamini celebrates material honesty, primarily in solid brass, allowing weight, texture and patina to anchor each piece against the skin. Designed for quiet confidence and intentional wearability, every piece commands presence through balance, scale and negative space, becoming a lasting adornment that honours identity, lineage and ritual.

Who do you design for, and who typically resonates with your work?

Jiamini is designed for the woman of self-assured grace, guided by intention rather than trends. Her confidence is quiet, her presence unmistakable. She values depth over display, strength over spectacle, and elegance rooted in meaning.

For her, adornment is not decoration but declaration, an expression of identity, lineage and becoming. Jiamini speaks to women who define their own path with clarity, authenticity and grace.

How did the Jiamini journey evolve, and what led you to jewellery design?

Jiamini was founded with a singular vision: to dress the woman wholly — body, spirit and identity. From the start, adornment was central, and jewellery became the brand’s first and most natural entry point.

In African culture, jewellery is far more than decoration. It is symbolic and expressive, marking rites of passage, status, protection, femininity, ancestry and belonging. Adornment has long been a language through which stories are told and heritage is carried forward. Jiamini was born from a desire to honour this legacy while making it relevant for the contemporary woman.

A skilled artisan brings the Mung’ung’uti Collection to life, handcrafting each piece with precision and care. (Kadara Enyeasi)

Starting with jewellery allowed the brand to preserve traditional African techniques, craftsmanship, and materials that are locally available and historically significant. By working with skilled Kenyan artisans, Jiamini embraced time-honoured handcrafting methods, ensuring each piece carries the integrity of human touch and cultural memory.

The brand’s journey is rooted in restoring pride in African jewellery, reimagining it with a modern, refined aesthetic while respecting tradition. By merging heritage with contemporary design, Jiamini positions jewellery not as an accessory, but as a foundational expression of identity and self-belief.

This philosophy continues to guide the brand, where adornment remains the starting point of dressing the woman wholly, bridging past and present, craftsmanship and design, culture and modern luxury.

Could you walk me through your creative process, from the spark of an idea to the finished piece?

Jiamini’s creative process is a deliberate journey rooted in heritage, material honesty and refined craftsmanship. Each piece begins with inspiration drawn from African lineage, ritual, architecture and natural forms, translated through visual research and careful ideation.

An illustration of the Matuu Spine Drop Necklace. (Kadara Enyeasi)

Concepts are developed through hand sketching and form exploration, refining curves, proportions, and negative space into sculptural simplicity. Material selection is central, with solid brass chosen for its warmth, weight and enduring presence, celebrating authenticity and longevity.

Designs are brought to life through prototyping and meticulous refinement, ensuring balance, comfort and visual harmony. Skilled artisans then realise each piece using traditional techniques, merging ancestral craftsmanship with contemporary precision.

Every creation undergoes careful finishing and quality review, with close attention to texture, detail and tactile experience. The process culminates in presentation, where each piece is offered as a personal ritual, an expression of identity, intention and self-assured grace.

Can you tell us about your ever-popular Mung’ung’uti (Spine) Collection?

Using the vertebrae as its central design unit, the Mung’ung’uti Collection tells a story of resilience and strength. The Kathiani Spine Belt, crafted in 24-carat gold-plated brass, embodies both structure and grace. (Kadara Enyeasi)

The Mung’ung’uti (Spine) Collection is one of our most enduring collections, and even three years after its launch, it remains engraved in people’s memory.

Mung’ung’uti, meaning “spine” in the Kamba dialect, is Jiamini’s exploration of the vertebrae as both an organic form and a powerful symbol of feminine strength. As the first structure to form in the womb, the spine is the body’s central pillar — supporting, protecting and enabling balance, movement and life itself. It stands as a metaphor for womanhood: resilient yet flexible, quiet yet unbreakable.

The Matuu Mini Cuff. (Kadara Enyeasi)

Using the vertebrae as the primary design unit, the collection translates the spine’s rhythmic articulation into timeless jewellery that moves naturally with the body. Each piece reflects strength without rigidity, and structure with grace.

Mung’ung’uti combines intricate hand-beading and weaving with artisanal brass work, honouring traditional techniques through a refined, contemporary aesthetic. More than adornment, the collection is a tribute to the backbone of life and to women who carry their power with enduring presence and authenticity.

