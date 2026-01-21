Deity in the detail

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The new Montblanc 1858 Annual Calendar Geosphere Limited Editions are an ode to the Roman goddess Minerva and the namesake manufacture movement at the heart of each timepiece.

Available in 100 stainless steel models and 30 in 18-karat “lime gold”, they are powered by the new hand-decorated in-house manually wound Minerva calibre MB M14.58, which offers an annual calendar, large date apertures and worldtimer functionality. Months are indicated around the circumference, where “Minerva” substitutes July in reference to the month in which the manufacture trademark was registered in 1887 and its recognisable arrow were registered. Similarly, the characteristic Minerva red arrow acknowledges brand heritage and the deity of fine craftsmanship.

The haute horlogerie finishing techniques on each movement can be admired through the sapphire case backs. The hand-painted revolving globes are, of course, the main focal point of these elegant editions, which represent the northern hemisphere with a day/night display, GMT line in orange and a 24-hour scale. A southern hemisphere version is offered on request.

The new editions combine an annual calendar, worldtimer and large date display in a single timepiece. (Montblanc)

While 1950s Minerva design cues inform the overall aesthetics of these new 42mm editions, the fluted bezels are inspired by historic models from the 1920s and are found on all contemporary Minerva novelties. Dials are silver-white sunray and grained with blue-coated indexes and hands on steel pieces, and yellow gold coated on gold versions. Hand and indexes are finished in a complementary-coloured luminescent coating. Both editions are presented on interchangeable calf leather straps with alligator embossing and feature Montblanc’s triple-folding clasp with fine adjustment system.

Steel editions retail for R982,000 and in gold at R1.27m.

