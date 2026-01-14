Get your Games on

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

As we don summer gear, the north is experiencing chilled times. It is also the countdown to the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, which opens in San Siro Stadium in Milan on February 6, with events at locations across the Italian Dolomites. As professional athletes attend to final preparations, official timekeeper Omega has unveiled the first of its special editions to mark the occasion.

The polished stainless steel 38mm Speedmaster Milano Cortina 2026 features a blue ceramic bezel ring with wintery white and light blue dial. A subtle “26” finger tracing runs through the dial’s frosting effect like a child drawing on an ice-covered window. Varnished crisp white subdials are finished with concentric rings to mimic the corduroy markings of a freshly prepared ski slope. The unique dark blue typography of the event also appears on the date display.

A blue ceramic bezel frames a white and light blue dial inspired by winter conditions. (Supplied)

Over the nine-decade association with the Games, the watchmaker has contributed impressive technological updates and new timekeeping equipment that offers improved recording for athletes’ long-term development while also enhancing our viewing experience at home. Examples of this innovation include the Scan’O’Vision Ultimate, which can capture up to 40,000 digital images per second at the finish line, and the Computer Vision that tracks even move using AI. With precision timekeeping front of mind, this Speedmaster features the chronometer-certified automatic Co-Axial Calibre 3330 with a 52-hour power reserve. It is water resistant to 100m water and is presented on a steel bracelet.

R134,000, omegawatches.com