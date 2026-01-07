Fly me to the moon

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

In this year’s line-up of complications, calendars and moon phases appear to be most prominent, presented in an array of unique configurations as enduring reminders of our deep connection to natural rhythms and cycles.

A favourite among independent watchmakers, eight-year-old Malaysian-Swiss brand Ming’s 37.05 Lunatic is a futuristic take on its popular Moonphase complication. The design references the 37-series Minimalist 37.02 with its pared-back “floating” hour markers finished in signature Polar White luminous fill.

The 37.05 Lunatic draws visual inspiration from the minimalist Ming 37.02, with floating hour markers finished in Polar White luminous fill. (Supplied)

The 37.02 was Ming’s first timepiece to be conceived, engineered and production controlled in-house at their new Swiss facilities in La Chaux de Fonds last year. It also shares the same 38mm x 11.9mm stainless steel case profile as their GPHG award-winning 37.09 Bluefin 600m diver’s watch, but with 100m water resistance. Its semi-transparent ink-black sapphire dial offers a glimpse at aspects of its movement, including the concealed sections of the date and lunar discs. The seamless annular moon phase display is seamlessly integrated into the sapphire dial, creating a dynamic visual effect as the luminous ring rotates below: a full moon is represented by a complete ring, while partial phases are portions thereof.

Inside ticks the manual-winding Sellita-based SW288.M1, featuring Ming-designed skeletonised bridges, quick-set moon phase and date indications, and a 40-hour power reserve. The Lunatic is presented on a white fluoroelastomer rubber strap.

POA ming.watch