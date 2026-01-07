Fly me to the moon

In this year’s line-up of complications, calendars and moon phases appear to be most prominent, presented in an array of unique configurations as enduring reminders of our deep connection to natural rhythms and cycles.
A favourite among independent watchmakers, eight-year-old Malaysian-Swiss brand Ming’s 37.05 Lunatic is a futuristic take on its popular Moonphase complication. The design references the 37-series Minimalist 37.02 with its pared-back “floating” hour markers finished in signature Polar White luminous fill.
The 37.02 was Ming’s first timepiece to be conceived, engineered and production controlled in-house at their new Swiss facilities in La Chaux de Fonds last year. It also shares the same 38mm x 11.9mm stainless steel case profile as their GPHG award-winning 37.09 Bluefin 600m diver’s watch, but with 100m water resistance. Its semi-transparent ink-black sapphire dial offers a glimpse at aspects of its movement, including the concealed sections of the date and lunar discs. The seamless annular moon phase display is seamlessly integrated into the sapphire dial, creating a dynamic visual effect as the luminous ring rotates below: a full moon is represented by a complete ring, while partial phases are portions thereof.
Inside ticks the manual-winding Sellita-based SW288.M1, featuring Ming-designed skeletonised bridges, quick-set moon phase and date indications, and a 40-hour power reserve. The Lunatic is presented on a white fluoroelastomer rubber strap.
POA ming.watch