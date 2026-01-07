Catching signals

Fendi Roma Acetate spectacles, R6 025, Picot & Moss Eyewear; Polo shirt, R5 495, Paul Smith; Omega Speedmaster ’57 automatic burgundy watch, R210 000, Elegance Jewellers.
Zenith Defy Extreme Diver 42.5mm with black ceramic bezel on titanium bracelet, R235 000, Picot & Moss.
Bucket hat, R2 795, Paul Smith; Fendi semi-rim spectacles, R7 100, Picot & Moss Eyewear; Messika So Move necklace, R94 500, BHH Boutique Hyde Park and V&A Waterfront; Casual-fit chalet-print shirt, R3 595, Paul Smith; TAG Heuer Monaco Chronograph watch with titanium and skeleton dial, R260 000, Picot & Moss.
True Square Automatic Open Heart watch, R84 900, Rado.
Dior Mini CD spectacles, R6 625, Picot & Moss Eyewear; Bohemia print short-sleeve shirt, R11 395, Paul Smith; Baraka 18kt rose-gold and black-ceramic necklace set with brilliant-cut diamond, R383 000; Baraka 18kt rose-gold necklace, R102 500; Baraka 18kt rose-gold cross set with black diamonds, R49 800; Omega Constellation automatic watch in steel and rose gold, R223 000; Baraka 18kt rose-gold ring with black diamonds, R74 200; Baraka black-titanium bracelet with 18kt rose gold and brown diamonds, R41 600; Baraka 18kt rose-gold ring with black diamonds, R80 000; all Elegance Jewellers.
Evolution 9 Ice Forest 37mm with titanium bracelet, R275 950, Grand Seiko.
Photographer Aart Verrips / Agent Emma
Production Sharon Armstrong
Fashion assistant Jennifer Krug
Makeup Alexandra Botha using Sisley Paris / Lampost
Hair Saadique Ryklief using Hair Rituel by Sisley / Lampost
Models Neo Ndabana / My Friend Ned
Lighting Glow Hire
Stockists:
BHH Boutique and Architects of Time bhhboutique.co.za
Elegance Jewellers elegancejewellers.com
Grand Seiko grand-seiko.com
Omega omegawatches.com
Paul Smith 011 268 6973
Picot & Moss Eyewear 011 669 0796
Rado rado.com
From the November issue of Wanted, 2025