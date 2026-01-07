Catching signals

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Wanted Watches & Jewels 2025/26 Look 1 (Aart Verrips)

Fendi Roma Acetate spectacles, R6 025, Picot & Moss Eyewear; Polo shirt, R5 495, Paul Smith; Omega Speedmaster ’57 automatic burgundy watch, R210 000, Elegance Jewellers.

Zenith Defy Extreme Diver 42.5mm with black ceramic bezel on titanium bracelet. (Supplied)

Zenith Defy Extreme Diver 42.5mm with black ceramic bezel on titanium bracelet, R235 000, Picot & Moss.

Wanted Watches & Jewels 2025/26 Look 2 (Aart Verrips)

Bucket hat, R2 795, Paul Smith; Fendi semi-rim spectacles, R7 100, Picot & Moss Eyewear; Messika So Move necklace, R94 500, BHH Boutique Hyde Park and V&A Waterfront; Casual-fit chalet-print shirt, R3 595, Paul Smith; TAG Heuer Monaco Chronograph watch with titanium and skeleton dial, R260 000, Picot & Moss.

Rado True Square Automatic Open Heart watch. (Supplied)

True Square Automatic Open Heart watch, R84 900, Rado.

Wanted Watches & Jewels 2025/26 Look 3 (Aart Verrips)

Dior Mini CD spectacles, R6 625, Picot & Moss Eyewear; Bohemia print short-sleeve shirt, R11 395, Paul Smith; Baraka 18kt rose-gold and black-ceramic necklace set with brilliant-cut diamond, R383 000; Baraka 18kt rose-gold necklace, R102 500; Baraka 18kt rose-gold cross set with black diamonds, R49 800; Omega Constellation automatic watch in steel and rose gold, R223 000; Baraka 18kt rose-gold ring with black diamonds, R74 200; Baraka black-titanium bracelet with 18kt rose gold and brown diamonds, R41 600; Baraka 18kt rose-gold ring with black diamonds, R80 000; all Elegance Jewellers.

Grand Seiko Evolution 9 Ice Forest 37mm with titanium bracelet. (Supplied)

Evolution 9 Ice Forest 37mm with titanium bracelet, R275 950, Grand Seiko.

Photographer Aart Verrips / Agent Emma

Production Sharon Armstrong

Fashion assistant Jennifer Krug

Makeup Alexandra Botha using Sisley Paris / Lampost

Hair Saadique Ryklief using Hair Rituel by Sisley / Lampost

Models Neo Ndabana / My Friend Ned

Lighting Glow Hire

Stockists:

BHH Boutique and Architects of Time bhhboutique.co.za

Elegance Jewellers elegancejewellers.com

Grand Seiko grand-seiko.com

Omega omegawatches.com

Paul Smith 011 268 6973

Picot & Moss Eyewear 011 669 0796

Rado rado.com

From the November issue of Wanted, 2025