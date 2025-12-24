Wednesday: Woe what a night

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Wanted Watches & Jewels 2025/26 Look 1 (Aart Verrips)

Thula Sindi floral belt, R1 500, Africa Rise; yellow-gold and onyx ring with diamond skull and serpent inlay with ruby eyes, R247 000, Charles Greig.

Wanted Watches & Jewels 2025/26 Look 2 (Aart Verrips)

Diamond-encrusted yellow-gold serpent earrings with ruby eyes, R447 000, Charles Greig; Antelope jacket, R16 500, David Tlale; boat-neck bodysuit, R249, H&M; Wolford W lace tights, POR, Moss.

Wanted Watches & Jewels 2025/26 Look 3 (Aart Verrips)

Drop cross earrings with votive medallions, R35 000; short fine-chain necklace with cross pendant, R23 750; Kim Dolce & Gabbana filigree cross necklace, R27 000; short satin and marquisette corset, R17 000, all Dolce & Gabbana.

Wanted Watches & Jewels 2025/26 Look 4 (Aart Verrips)

Bulgari B.zero1 Rock Chain 18kt yellow-gold earrings set with diamonds, R172 000; Bulgari Tubogas 18kt yellow-gold necklace, POR, both Picot & Moss; Sandy blouse, R6 800, David Tlale; Bulgari Tubogas 18kt yellow-gold ring set with diamonds, R204 000; Bulgari B.zero1 18kt yellow-gold bracelet, R258 000, both Picot & Moss.

Wanted Watches & Jewels 2025/26 Look 5 (Aart Verrips)

Lady LV necklace, R16 800; short-sleeved wrap dress, R86 000, both Louis Vuitton.

Wanted Watches & Jewels 2025/26 Look 6 (Aart Verrips)

Fope Panorama earrings, R121 000; Fope Flex’it necklaces, R138 000-R475 000, all Charles Greig; Lolo D dress, R6 999, Africa Rise.

Wanted Watches & Jewels 2025/26 Look 7 (Aart Verrips)

Drop cross earrings with votive medallions, R35 000; velvet-ribbon necklace with DG logo heart, R16 500; wool-blend tank top, R22 250; short raschel-tweed skirt, R31 000, all Dolce & Gabbana.

Photographer Aart Verrips / Agent Emma

Production Sharon Armstrong

Fashion assistant Jennifer Krug

Makeup Alexandra Botha using Sisley Paris / Lampost

Hair Saadique Ryklief using Hair Rituel by Sisley / Lampost

Models Anouk Klijnstra / Boss Models

Lighting Glow Hire

Stockists:

Africa Rise africariseonline.co.za

BHH Boutique and Architects of Time bhhboutique.co.za

Bulgari Diamond Walk 011 883 1325

Charles Greig charlesgreig.co.za

Cartier cartier.com

David Tlale davidtlale.com

Dolce & Gabbana dolcegabbana.com/en-za

Elegance Jewellers elegancejewellers.com

Gert-Johan Coetzee shopgert.com

H&M superbalist.com/brand/hm

La Corset Intime 011 268 6973

Louis Vuitton 011 784 9854

Moss 011 325 6457

From the November issue of Wanted, 2025