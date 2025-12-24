Show-stopper

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The 20 category winners of the 25th annual Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève (GPHG) were announced recently, with Breguet’s virtuosic single-handed Classique Souscription 2025 receiving the Aiguille d’Or, the top honour across all categories, acknowledging the manufacture’s technical mastery and creative imagination. Zenith also impressed the jury, with the G.F.J. Calibre 135 taking home the Chronometry Prize for its exceptional precision and historically rooted, observatory-level performance. The novelty’s name references the initials of Zenith founder Georges Favre-Jacot and its awarded Calibre 135 movement, produced between 1949 and 1962.

Often referred to as the Oscars of the watch industry, the GPHG includes entries from watchmakers beyond Switzerland. Among these are the Audacity Prize-winning Möbius with bi-axial tourbillon by Chinese independent Fam Al Hut; the Challenge Watch-winning ADL Natural Stone Tiger Eye by the recently revived British-American brand Dennison; and the understated UJ-2 by Danish brand Urban Jürgensen, which secured the Men’s Watch Prize.

From left: Dennison Natural Stone Tiger Eye, Breguet Classique Souscription 2025 and Urban Jürgensen UJ-2. (Supplied)

At almost half the thickness of a South African five-rand coin, the wafer-thin 1.85mm skeletonised Bulgari Octo Finissimo Ultra Tourbillon earned the Tourbillon Prize for the Roman jeweller’s Swiss watchmaking team.

In the year’s impressive lineup of complex movements, Bovet’s Récital 30 caught the judges’ attention for its groundbreaking in-house world-timer system on rollers that automatically adjusts for daylight-saving and New Delhi time.

Chopard again took home two awards this year, the first being the Sports Watch Prize for its Alpine Eagle 41 SL Cadence 8HF, featuring a ceramicised titanium case and “pitch-black” dial.

Chopard's Imperiale Four Seasons features a lotus-flower silhouette crafted from ethical 18kt white gold. (Supplied)

Receiving the Ladies’ Complication Prize, the magnificent Chopard Imperiale Four Seasons will out-bedazzle the angel Gabriel this festive season. The upper half of the dial is decorated with a familiar motif of the collection: a lotus-flower silhouette crafted from ethical 18kt white gold. The dagger-shaped hour and minute hands are gilded and open-worked. Further intensifying the watch’s radiance, the 36mm 18kt white-gold case, bezel, and lotus-shaped crown are all set with diamonds.

Yet, the true highlight of the Imperiale Four Seasons is its chromatic disc, created from hand-painted, textured mother-of-pearl marquetry — blue/winter, green/spring, yellow/summer, and orange/autumn — evoking the slow seasonal cycle as it gently revolves over 365 days.

The Imperiale Four Seasons features a chromatic disc, created from hand-painted, textured mother-of-pearl marquetry.. (Supplied)

The Imperiale is powered by the calibre L.U.C 96.31-L featuring an exclusive Four Seasons module. This in-house automatic movement offers a 65-hour power reserve courtesy of Chopard’s Twin Technology, which incorporates two stacked barrels. Presented with four interchangeable alligator-leather straps to complement the palette of the seasons as they turn around each lucky wearer, the Imperiale Four Seasons is limited to 25 pieces.

POA, chopard.com or Chopard Boutique, V&A Waterfront, 021 421 4296.

Visit gphg.org for more on all the GPHG award winners.

From the December issue of Wanted, 2025