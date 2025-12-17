Crafting African stories with ethical design

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

“I take inspiration from one of the largest canvases that exists: Africa,” says Satta Matturi, founder and creative director of Matturi Fine Jewellery. Drawing on her British and West-African heritage and nearly two decades in the diamond industry, she creates contemporary jewellery that feels personal, meaningful and effortlessly luxurious.

Every Matturi piece tells a story. From ethically sourced diamonds and coloured stones to Single Mined Origin Gold from West Africa, the designs are as responsible as they are beautiful. Crafted in limited quantities, they also champion fair wealth distribution and local value creation, supporting female-led initiatives such as Sierra United FC in Freetown and investing in young diamond communities across Africa.

From her heritage to the careful sourcing of every diamond, Satta shares the inspiration and process behind Matturi’s jewellery.

For readers discovering you for the first time, could you share a bit about Matturi Fine Jewellery and the vision behind it?

The Matturi brand is about preserving stories through distinct fine jewellery. Inspired by culture and heritage, each Matturi collection is designed to work together, with a story running through it. Our jewellery stands out through its design, colour palette, and the combination of materials such as diamonds, onyx, and precious stones.

The Ta-Seti Morganite Earrings, in diamonds, morganites, and black onyx, are part of the Whispers of Meroë collection—an Art Deco-inspired tribute to the ancient Kushite kingdom and its stories of female power and resilience. (Matturi Fine Jewellery)

How would you describe your aesthetic and the signature elements that define a Matturi piece?

Most describe our jewellery as having Art Deco codes through geometry, abstract shapes, and the use of various materials to create a visual identity that is different. We are globally recognised for our iconic Nomoli Totem™ — the brand’s emblematic, figurative motif that draws from the heritage of African artefacts. This design is regularly reinterpreted throughout our collections, as well as in exceptional one-off creations sought after by wearable-art connoisseurs.

Who do you design for? Can you tell us a bit about the kind of clientele who resonate with your work?

Connoisseurs of wearable art. Our clients are looking for something different and appreciate creativity, impeccable craftsmanship and jewellery pieces that spark a conversation.

You spent many years working in the diamond industry before launching Matturi Fine Jewellery. Could you share a bit about that journey and how it led you to designing jewellery?

Reinterpreted in different materials and scales, The Nomoli Totem appears across collections as both a thematic anchor and a coveted wearable art piece. (Matturi Fine Jewellery)

I spent almost two decades with De Beers in London and South Africa, primarily on the sales side of the business, selling rough diamonds to sightholders and manufacturers. My time in Johannesburg was particularly interesting and gave me valuable insight into the importance of getting provenance and beneficiation right. I am a strong advocate of natural diamonds and the benefits that a well-managed resource can bring to producing countries and communities.

My experience in the diamond industry provided a solid grounding and insights that allowed me to pursue my passion for creativity and jewellery when I decided to leave corporate life.

Your British–West African heritage is central to your work. How does your cultural background influence your design process and aesthetic, and where are you currently based?

My heritage influences my work a great deal. I am fortunate to draw from two cultural perspectives. My designs are inspired by narratives, which I try to convey in a contemporary form. I also travel widely and take inspiration from my journeys and the everyday moments around me that are impactful and meaningful. The brand is based in London, and I live in England with my husband and three sons.

The London showroom of Matturi Fine Jewellery recently opened by appointment on Bond Street. Satta collaborated with her friend, renowned South African interior designer Donald Nxumalo, on the design. (Matturi Fine Jewellery)

Could you walk me through your creative process, from the spark of an idea to the final finished piece?

Creating a piece involves ideation and research, followed by sketches, sourcing, and production. Depending on the design, the process can be lengthy, and it can take up to a year to complete a full collection.

We generally produce limited quantities of our designs, but we also offer a bespoke service for discerning clients who want a unique piece that tells their own story.

You have an incredible portfolio of collections. Could you share a bit about some of them and the stories or ideas behind them? Do you have a favourite piece or collection that feels particularly personal or significant to you?

I love all my creations, as each is unique and tells a different story.

Rich textured gold, layered enamel, diamonds, and custom-cut gemstones depict pharaohs, pyramids, and heritage in the Ta-Seti Morganite earrings, while ethically sourced stones bring the narrative to life. (Matturi Fine Jewellery)

Whispers of Meroe was our first major collection, with a strong focus on Egyptian and Art Deco elements. The Ta-Seti earrings from this collection remain one of our most popular creations. They are inspired by the Ancient Egyptian meaning of Ta-Seti (“the land of the bow and arrow”), in reference to the Kushite armies, renowned archers once led by a female pharaoh, Amanishaketo, who also inspired another design in the same collection.

Another notable piece is the Nomoli Mansa, a brooch with a halo of 13 carats of diamonds, created for a Sotheby’s exhibition.

The Kwe earrings, a design collaboration with De Beers, used 27 carats of diamonds in various shapes and sizes. It was a challenging project, but exciting to work with such a diverse range of stones, all mined and cut in Botswana. It was also very gratifying to see these earrings worn by actress Viola Davis on the red carpet.

Your background in diamond sourcing and ethics sets your work apart. How do responsible sourcing and transparency shape your approach to design?

Provenance is at the heart of what we do. All our designs are created using single-mine origin gold from West Africa, which is responsibly mined and fully traceable. We also procure our diamonds from trusted sources that adhere to best practices.

Sometimes I source stones such as tourmalines, garnets and sapphires directly from smaller mining entities with blockchain traceability, allowing the stones to inform the design direction.

I am committed to running a conscious and authentic brand. Matturi was recently certified by the Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC), where I serve as a board member. I was also appointed as a non-executive director for a Botswana-based diamond polishing factory.

The iconic Matturi Nomoli Totem Mansa Pendant in Gold and Diamonds created for a Sotheby’s exhibition. Inspired by African stone sculptures and wooden masks, the Nomoli Totem is Matturi’s signature motif. (Matturi Fine Jewellery)

Are there any new materials, techniques or design directions you’re particularly excited to explore next?

We’ve already started experimenting with materials such as ceramics, aluminium and bronze. We’re also interested in exploring platinum and seeing how it could enhance our designs. We work with some of the best workshops in the world and are excited to see what the future holds.

Where can people purchase your pieces or view your collections in person?

We recently opened our first by-appointment showroom on London’s Bond Street. I collaborated with my friend, South African interior designer Donald Nxumalo, to bring my vision of a contemporary African vibe to the space, complemented by bespoke, handmade furniture and a curated wall celebrating up-and-coming artists.

A selection of our jewellery can also be found in several art galleries around the world, and we have recently launched an e-commerce website to serve clients globally.

matturi.com / @matturijewellery