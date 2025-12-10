From top: Messika Move Noa bangles, R147 000 each; Messika Move Romane large ring, R150 350; Messika Move Romane ring, R86 650, all BHH Boutique Hyde Park.
Clash de Cartier hoop earrings mini model, POR, Cartier.
Imperial tourmaline and diamond ring, POR, Charles Greig.
From top: Messika Glam’Azone skinny bangle, R310 500; Messika Move Romane bangle, R510 750, both BHH Boutique Hyde Park.
Rolex Datejust 36 watch in Oystersteel and yellow gold with white dial and Jubilee bracelet, R267 700, Charles Greig.
Dress ring with 6.7ct cushion-cut diamond, R1 356 000, Charles Greig.
Santos de Cartier Dual Time watch, POR, Cartier.
Tudor Black Bay Chrono 41mm watch on steel bracelet, R114 100, Charles Greig.
Production Sahil Harilal
Photography Judd van Rensburg
Stockists
BHH Boutique and Architects of Time bhhboutique.co.za
Cartier cartier.com
Charles Greig charlesgreig.co.za
Rolex rolex.com
Tudor tudorwatch.com
From the November issue of Wanted, 2025