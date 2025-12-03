The last showgirl

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Black headpiece, stylist’s own; 18kt white- and yellow-gold diamond hoop earrings, R295 000, Elegance Jewellers; gold wing top, stylist’s own; Pain de Sucre triangle-front swimsuit, R5 900, La Corset Intimé; gold shorts, R2 299, H&M.

18kt white-gold diamond earrings set with marquise cut diamonds, R295 000; 18kt white-gold diamond necklace set with brilliant-, pear-, and marquise-cut diamonds, R1 595 000, both Elegance Jewellers.

Diamond-stud white-gold earrings, R882 000; white-gold and diamond necklaces, R445 000 - R1 100 000, all Charles Greig; The Atomic minidress, R9 500, The Bam Collective.

Earrings, model’s own; Thatch shawl, POR, David Tlale; Messika My Twin skinny Toi & Moi bangle in 18kt rose gold, R148 500; Chopard Ice Cube bangle with diamonds in 18kt rose gold, R207 250; Chopard Ice Cube bangle in 18kt rose gold, R112 050; Messika So Move bangle in 18kt rose gold, R117 000; Messika Move Romane diamond bangle in 18kt rose gold, R510 750; Messika My Twin trilogy ring in 18kt rose gold, R193 500; Messika Move Romane ring in 18kt rose gold, R86 650; Messika large Move Romane ring in 18kt rose gold, R150 350; all BHH Boutique and Architects of Time.

Orange headdress, R7 900, David Hutt; Swarovski Lucent hoop earrings, R6 300, Spilhaus; Millenia necklace with octagon-cut oversized crystals, R11 000; Matrix choker, R38 000, Spilhaus; Pain de Sucre triangle-front swimsuit, R5 900, La Corset Intimé; fishnet stockings, stylist’s own; Mariel crystal-embellished heels, R4 245, Preview Designer Collection.

Photographer Aart Verrips / Agent Emma

Production Sharon Armstrong

Fashion assistant Jennifer Krug

Makeup Alexandra Botha using Sisley Paris / Lampost

Hair Saadique Ryklief using Hair Rituel by Sisley / Lampost

Models Marie Kone / My Friend Ned

Lighting Glow Hire

Stockists:

BHH Boutique and Architects of Time bhhboutique.co.za

Charles Greig charlesgreig.co.za

Cartier cartier.com

David Hutt styledup2000@gmail.com

David Tlale davidtlale.com

Elegance Jewellers elegancejewellers.com

H&M superbalist.com/brand/hm

La Corset Intime 011 268 6973

Preview Designer Collection europaart.co.za

Spilhaus spilhaus.co.za

The Bam Collective thebamcollective.com

From the November issue of Wanted, 2025