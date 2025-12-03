From Panthère to croc chic: The legends of Cartier’s menagerie

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

When Louis-François Cartier opened his Paris atelier in 1847, he set in motion the rise of a Maison soon hailed as “the jeweller of kings and the king of jewellers”. From Tutti Frutti to the Trinity ring, the Cartier brand has created countless enduring classics, yet its identity is perhaps most powerfully expressed through its fauna-inspired jewels.

A century of Panthère

If there is one creature gloriously synonymous with the brand, it is undoubtedly the elegant and powerful Panthère, which reigns supreme. Continually reinvented over the past century to align with contemporary style, it remains a favourite of celebrities like Chloë Sevigny, Selena Gomez, Lady Gaga and Timothée Chalamet.

Cartier’s first Panthère creation was a jewellery wristwatch in 1914, featuring a spotted coat pattern in onyx and diamonds. (Supplied)

The first Cartier Panthère watch appeared in 1914, crafted in Paris at the Maison’s atelier. Designed in platinum for women, it featured onyx and diamond spots that evoked the sleek, powerful coat of a panther, paired with Cartier’s signature Roman numeral dial and blued steel hands. Rather than depicting the full animal, the pattern suggested the panther’s elegance and strength in an abstract, highly stylised way. This early timepiece marked the beginning of one of Cartier’s most enduring motifs, bringing together craftsmanship with a bold animal-inspired aesthetic that would evolve into jewellery, more watches and fully sculptural pieces over the decades.

From gem to pelt

As seen in this Panthère de Cartier necklace, Cartier’s signature fur setting threads each stone by hand, capturing the soft flow of the coat. Set in white gold with two emeralds, onyx spots and 1,703 brilliant-cut diamonds totalling 18.18 carats. (Supplied)

For Cartier, it has never been enough to simply depict a panther, tiger, snake or bird. The Maison aims to capture each animal exactly as it exists in the wild. Take its original muse, the Panthère. Cartier set out to make its fur coat feel as real and touchable as it would in nature. This dedication reflects the Cartier concept of savoir-faire, a mastery of craft that combines creativity with technical expertise in both watchmaking and jewellery.

The fur setting is one of Cartier’s signature techniques, bringing a sense of living nature to each piece. Every stone is carefully threaded into the animal’s coat with delicate metal filaments, creating the soft texture and natural flow of fur. The panther’s spots or the tiger’s stripes, often in onyx or sapphire, are individually shaped and cut by hand, ensuring each marking is as unique as it would be in the wild.

Sculpted in stone

Cartier’s glypticians transform two pieces of petrified wood into a pair of panthers, poised protectively around a 6.89-carat oval pink tourmaline. (Supplied)

Since the early 20th century, Cartier has been celebrating glyptics, the delicate art of engraving fine stones. Today, the Maison’s Glyptics Atelier, led by Émilie Marques and a team of five women artisans, transforms each stone into a miniature masterpiece, blending technical mastery with artistic vision.

The atelier is a playground for creativity, where traditional gems meet unconventional materials such as fossils, petrified wood and even silicified pinecones. Each creation is unique, alive with the personality of the artisan who shapes it. In one striking example, two pieces of petrified wood are transformed into a pair of panthers, poised protectively around a 6.89-carat pink tourmaline, a perfect illustration of Cartier’s bold blend of heritage craft and contemporary imagination.

Croc chic

Mexican actress María Félix commissioned a playful duo of Cartier crocodiles, designed to be worn together as a necklace or separately as brooches. (Supplied)

In 1975, Mexican actress María Félix, famed for playing exotic femme fatales, walked into Cartier’s Paris boutique with a baby crocodile in tow. Her mission was simple. She wanted the Maison’s artisans to capture every scale, curve and claw in a one-of-a-kind necklace.

The result was two articulated crocodiles that hugged the neck yet could also be worn separately as brooches. Félix, never one for subtlety, later commissioned an articulated snake necklace, cementing her status as one of Cartier’s most daring muses.

Decades later, Monica Bellucci revived the crocodile’s hypnotic allure on the Cannes red carpet, and in 2018 Cartier honoured Félix’s legacy with its Tribute to Nature collection, which included drop earrings, a bracelet and a ring inspired by her bold, untamed style.

Contemporary creatures

Panthère de Cartier earrings in white gold, featuring rubies, onyx, four emeralds and 532 brilliant-cut diamonds (6.24 carats) for a fiercely elegant finish. (Supplied)

Cartier’s fierce tiger prowls the Fauna and Flora brooch, set in 18 carat yellow gold with 106 diamonds, 199 coloured diamonds, emeralds and onyx. (Supplied)

An unlikely duo meet in the playful Indomptables de Cartier Zebra and Crocodile bracelet, crafted in white gold and set with 1,302 brilliant-cut diamonds (14.77 carats), emerald and onyx. (Supplied)

Fast forward to 2025 and Cartier’s animal kingdom is as daring as ever. Choosing a favourite is near impossible, but here are a few of the Maison’s fiercest and most fabulous creatures currently prowling their collections, living proof that Cartier’s wild side is very much alive.

