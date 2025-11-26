The new romantics

Bulgari Divissima Long 18kt pink-gold earrings with pavé diamonds, R560 000; Bulgari Divas’ Dream 18kt pink-gold necklace with pavé diamonds, R635 000, both Picot & Moss.
Nanis 18kt yellow-gold earrings set with brilliant-cut diamonds, blue quartz, citrines, and rutile quartz, R105 400; Nanis 18kt yellow-gold necklace set with aquamarines, brilliant-cut diamonds, blue quartz, citrines, and rutile quartz, R267 000, both Elegance Jewellers.
Bulgari 18kt yellow-gold Tubogas necklace, R409 000; Bulgari 18kt yellow-gold Tubogas ring with pavé diamonds, R204 000, both Picot & Moss.
18kt yellow-gold earrings with malachite enamel, R43 300; 18kt yellow-gold necklace, R237 000; 18kt yellow-gold necklace with malachite enamel, R224 000, all Elegance Jewellers.
Bulgari Bulgari 18kt yellow-gold stud earrings with onyx insert, R45 000; Bulgari Tubogas 18kt yellow-gold ring with pavé diamonds, R204 000; Bulgari Bulgari 18kt yellow-gold necklace with mother of pearl and onyx, R387 OOO; Bulgari Bulgari 18kt yellow-gold bracelet with mother of pearl and onyx, R140 000, all Picot & Moss; Twill bodysuit with picot trims, R599, Zara.
Fabergé Colours of Love 18kt rose-gold earrings set with sapphires, tsavorites, and rubies, R318 700; Fabergé Colours of Love 18kt rose-gold necklace set with sapphires, tsavorites, and rubies, R879 060; Fabergé 18kt yellow-gold Mosaic ruby, sapphire, and diamond egg necklace, R1 319 000; all Elegance Jewellers; padded bikini top, R249, H&M.
Bulgari Serpenti 18kt pink-gold viper necklace with pavé diamonds,
R1 438 350, Picot & Moss.
Photographer Aart Verrips / Agent Emma
Production Sharon Armstrong
Fashion assistant Jennifer Krug
Makeup Alexandra Botha using Sisley Paris / Lampost
Hair Saadique Ryklief using Hair Rituel by Sisley / Lampost
Models Mae Lombard / Boss & Neo Ndabana / My Friend Ned
Lighting Glow Hire
Stockists:
Bulgari Diamond Walk 011 883 1325
Elegance Jewellers elegancejewellers.com
H&M superbalist.com/brand/hm
Picot & Moss picotandmoss.co.za
Zara zara.com/za
From the November issue of Wanted, 2025