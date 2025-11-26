Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The New Romantics Look 1

The New Romantics Look 1 (Aart Verrips)

Bulgari Divissima Long 18kt pink-gold earrings with pavé diamonds, R560 000; Bulgari Divas’ Dream 18kt pink-gold necklace with pavé diamonds, R635 000, both Picot & Moss.

The New Romantics Look 2 (Aart Verrips)

Nanis 18kt yellow-gold earrings set with brilliant-cut diamonds, blue quartz, citrines, and rutile quartz, R105 400; Nanis 18kt yellow-gold necklace set with aquamarines, brilliant-cut diamonds, blue quartz, citrines, and rutile quartz, R267 000, both Elegance Jewellers.

The New Romantics Look 3 (Aart Verrips)

Bulgari 18kt yellow-gold Tubogas necklace, R409 000; Bulgari 18kt yellow-gold Tubogas ring with pavé diamonds, R204 000, both Picot & Moss.

The New Romantics Look 4 (Aart Verrips)

18kt yellow-gold earrings with malachite enamel, R43 300; 18kt yellow-gold necklace, R237 000; 18kt yellow-gold necklace with malachite enamel, R224 000, all Elegance Jewellers.

The New Romantics Look 5 (Aart Verrips)

Bulgari Bulgari 18kt yellow-gold stud earrings with onyx insert, R45 000; Bulgari Tubogas 18kt yellow-gold ring with pavé diamonds, R204 000; Bulgari Bulgari 18kt yellow-gold necklace with mother of pearl and onyx, R387 OOO; Bulgari Bulgari 18kt yellow-gold bracelet with mother of pearl and onyx, R140 000, all Picot & Moss; Twill bodysuit with picot trims, R599, Zara.

The New Romantics Look 6 (Aart Verrips)

Fabergé Colours of Love 18kt rose-gold earrings set with sapphires, tsavorites, and rubies, R318 700; Fabergé Colours of Love 18kt rose-gold necklace set with sapphires, tsavorites, and rubies, R879 060; Fabergé 18kt yellow-gold Mosaic ruby, sapphire, and diamond egg necklace, R1 319 000; all Elegance Jewellers; padded bikini top, R249, H&M.

The New Romantics Look 7 (Aart Verrips)

Bulgari Serpenti 18kt pink-gold viper necklace with pavé diamonds,

R1 438 350, Picot & Moss.

Photographer Aart Verrips / Agent Emma

Production Sharon Armstrong

Fashion assistant Jennifer Krug

Makeup Alexandra Botha using Sisley Paris / Lampost

Hair Saadique Ryklief using Hair Rituel by Sisley / Lampost

Models Mae Lombard / Boss & Neo Ndabana / My Friend Ned

Lighting Glow Hire

Stockists:

Bulgari Diamond Walk 011 883 1325

Elegance Jewellers elegancejewellers.com

H&M superbalist.com/brand/hm

Picot & Moss picotandmoss.co.za

Zara zara.com/za

From the November issue of Wanted, 2025