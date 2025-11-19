Ingenieur 41: A modern take on a classic

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

In 2023, IWC revealed the reinterpretation of the Gérald Genta-designed Ingenieur SL, a sports-luxe stainless steel icon from its 70s archive. The evolution of Genta’s aesthetic codes was first seen in the 40mm Ingenieur Automatic 40 Titanium with its sharper design and sporty integrated H-link bracelet. The new Ingenieur Perpetual Calendar 41 is the first stainless steel model to unite the Genta-inspired Ingenieur with an autonomous perpetual calendar movement, invented by Kurt Klaus in 1985.

The proportions of the new 41mm satin-brushed and polished case required modification to accommodate the manufacture Calibre 82600 with its automatic Pellaton winding system and zirconium oxide ceramic elements without compromising its silhouette or ergonomics.

Precision engineering defines the new Ingenieur, balancing a redesigned case with ceramic components and a technically flawless perpetual calendar. (Supplied)

The blue dial features the characteristic grid embossed pattern found on all Ingenieur models, and the perpetual calendar sub dials have a sunray finish. The three counter displays indicate the date at 3 o’clock, the combined month and perpetual moon phase at 6 o’clock (with accuracy to one day in 577.5 years), and the day of the week with a small leap year indication at 9 o’clock.

POA, iwc.com or IWC Boutique Sandton 011-784-0047